(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 12 The Indonesian rupiah rebounded from its weakest levels since 2009 on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly raised the benchmark interest rate for the second time in two weeks, while the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar advanced on capital inflows. Bank Indonesia raised both the benchmark rate and overnight deposit facility rate (FASBI) by 25 basis points, respectively, as it strengthened defences for the rupiah ahead of expected tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus next week. The move, along with currency intervention, lifted the rupiah spot and one-month non-deliverable forwards . Early in the session, the spot rate had sunk to near 4-1/23 year lows. The central bank also allowed indicative prices to match dealt levels, improving dollar liquidity, traders said. The won hit its highest in more than six months as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares and on demand from offshore funds. Foreign financial institutions also lifted the Taiwan dollar . Gains in the won and the Taiwan dollar were limited as the foreign authorities were spotted intervening to stem appreciation. The Thai baht outperformed on stop-loss dollar selling and equity inflows. But the Indian rupee fell on dollar demand from a large state-run bank and a large private petrochemical company. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0940 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.36 99.88 +0.52 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2655 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 29.758 29.828 +0.24 Korean won 1084.57 1086.50 +0.18 Baht 31.75 31.96 +0.66 Peso 43.89 43.79 -0.23 Rupiah 11325.00 11330.00 +0.04 Rupee 63.90 63.38 -0.81 Ringgit 3.2761 3.2635 -0.38 Yuan 6.1180 6.1185 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.36 86.79 -12.65 Sing dlr 1.2677 1.2219 -3.61 Taiwan dlr 29.758 29.136 -2.09 Korean won 1084.57 1070.60 -1.29 Baht 31.75 30.61 -3.59 Peso 43.89 41.05 -6.47 Rupiah 11325.00 9630.00 -14.97 Rupee 63.90 54.99 -13.94 Ringgit 3.2761 3.0580 -6.66 Yuan 6.1180 6.2303 +1.84 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by)