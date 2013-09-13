Sept 13 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0155 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0155 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.79 99.55 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.2701 1.2668 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 29.707 29.783 +0.26 Korean won 1085.85 1085.00 -0.08 Baht 31.85 31.74 -0.35 Peso 43.96 43.89 -0.16 Rupiah 11400.00 11325.00 -0.66 Rupee 63.50 63.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2940 3.2776 -0.50 Yuan 6.1185 6.1180 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.79 86.79 -13.03 Sing dlr 1.2701 1.2219 -3.79 Taiwan dlr 29.707 29.136 -1.92 Korean won 1085.85 1070.60 -1.40 Baht 31.85 30.61 -3.89 Peso 43.96 41.05 -6.62 Rupiah 11400.00 9630.00 -15.53 Rupee 63.50 54.99 -13.40 Ringgit 3.2940 3.0580 -7.16 Yuan 6.1185 6.2303 +1.83 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)