* Rupiah down on corp dlr demand, intervention stems slip * Ringgit, baht fall on importers, dlr short-covering * Most emerging Asian FX off for day, still up for week (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday as investors took profit from regional units with weekly gains while mulling how much the Federal Reserve will cut its monetary stimulus next week. The Indonesian rupiah slid on sustained dollar demand from local companies despite the central bank's surprising rate hikes on Thursday. India's rupee weakened, tracking depreciation in offshore non-deliverable forwards, although better-than-expected factory output data may limit its downside. The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht depreciated as investors cut bullish bets and there were dollar bids from importers. "Markets are just cutting holdings in Asian currencies to book profits and manage risk before the Fed meeting," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "But investors may buy them again if the Fed tapers just as much as expected because it will erase uncertainty," Park added. The Fed is expected to cut its $85 billion a month bond-buying programme at its two-day policy meeting ending on Sept. 18. But recent softer-than-expected U.S. economic data such as August jobs growth caused doubt about the size of the cut. A Reuters poll of economists on Monday found that most see the Fed trimming its stimulus by about $10 billion, compared with estimates for a $15 billion reduction in a poll before the jobs report. In line with the expectation for a smaller cut, most emerging Asian currencies are on track for weekly gains, led by the Indian rupee, according to Thomson Reuters data. So far this week, the rupee has risen 2.2 percent against the dollar amid anticipation the new central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, will be able to stabilise the ailing currency. The currency was also supported by a narrowing trade deficit. Short positions in the Indian currency fell to a four-month low during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The Thai baht has advanced 1.7 percent so far this week on capital inflows. The Philippine peso has gained 1.5 percent and the ringgit was up 1.2 percent on short-covering. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar have risen 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, on capital inflows. Some analysts and trader feel emerging Asian currencies have priced in a tighter Fed policy, at least to some degree. "If the tapering comes in the size of $10-15 billion, there could be a mild relief rally for risk assets, including Asian currencies," said Frances Cheung, Credit Agricole CIB's senior strategist in Hong Kong. "But it also depends a lot on how the FOMC phrases its plan for its tapering beyond this month," she added, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies, while the traders said the central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to stabilise the ailing currency. The forwards market pointed further weakness in the rupiah, with one-month non-deliverable forwards to the dollar sliding to 11,295 from Thursday's 11,160. Bank Indonesia unexpectedly raised interest rates on Thursday to bolster the ailing currency, but domestic dollar demand is still too strong to expect the rupiah's rebound, traders said. "Alongside other steps taken over the last few months - such as shorter minimum holding periods for foreign bond investors - it appears that BI is fighting hard to get back ahead of the curve," HSBC said in a client note. "However, we do not think that the IDR is out of the woods just yet." The rupiah has lost 2.4 percent against the dollar so far this week. It was the worst performing emerging Asian currency with a 15.7 percent loss against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. RINGGIT The ringgit slid as investors covered short dollar positions before the weekend and importers bought the dollar for payments. The Malaysian currency found some relief from lower government bond yields, but traders preferred dollars before the Fed meeting. "I won't short dollar. I will buy it around 3.29 for 3.24," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to the dollar's value against the ringgit. BAHT The baht fell on importers' dollar bids, while interbank speculators cut long positions in the Thai currency. The 10- and 5-year government bond yields also rose. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.65 99.55 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2668 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.711 29.783 +0.24 Korean won 1085.00 1085.00 +0.00 Baht 31.80 31.74 -0.19 Peso 43.84 43.89 +0.11 Rupiah 11420.00 11325.00 -0.83 Rupee 63.84 63.50 -0.53 Ringgit 3.2875 3.2776 -0.30 Yuan 6.1182 6.1180 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.65 86.79 -12.91 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2219 -3.72 Taiwan dlr 29.711 29.136 -1.94 Korean won 1085.00 1070.60 -1.33 Baht 31.80 30.61 -3.74 Peso 43.84 41.05 -6.36 Rupiah 11420.00 9630.00 -15.67 Rupee 63.84 54.99 -13.86 Ringgit 3.2875 3.0580 -6.98 Yuan 6.1182 6.2303 +1.83 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)