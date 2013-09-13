* Rupiah down on corp dlr demand, intervention stems slip
* Ringgit, baht fall on importers, dlr short-covering
* Most emerging Asian FX off for day, still up for week
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Most emerging Asian
currencies fell on Friday as investors took profit from regional
units with weekly gains while mulling how much the Federal
Reserve will cut its monetary stimulus next week.
The Indonesian rupiah slid on sustained dollar demand
from local companies despite the central bank's surprising rate
hikes on Thursday.
India's rupee weakened, tracking depreciation in
offshore non-deliverable forwards, although better-than-expected
factory output data may limit its downside.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht
depreciated as investors cut bullish bets and there were dollar
bids from importers.
"Markets are just cutting holdings in Asian currencies to
book profits and manage risk before the Fed meeting," said Yuna
Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"But investors may buy them again if the Fed tapers just as
much as expected because it will erase uncertainty," Park added.
The Fed is expected to cut its $85 billion a month
bond-buying programme at its two-day policy meeting ending on
Sept. 18. But recent softer-than-expected U.S. economic data
such as August jobs growth caused doubt about the size of the
cut.
A Reuters poll of economists on Monday found that most see
the Fed trimming its stimulus by about $10 billion, compared
with estimates for a $15 billion reduction in a poll before the
jobs report.
In line with the expectation for a smaller cut, most
emerging Asian currencies are on track for weekly gains, led by
the Indian rupee, according to Thomson Reuters data.
So far this week, the rupee has risen 2.2 percent against
the dollar amid anticipation the new central bank governor,
Raghuram Rajan, will be able to stabilise the ailing currency.
The currency was also supported by a narrowing trade deficit.
Short positions in the Indian currency fell to a four-month
low during the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed on
Thursday.
The Thai baht has advanced 1.7 percent so far this week on
capital inflows. The Philippine peso has gained 1.5
percent and the ringgit was up 1.2 percent on short-covering.
The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar
have risen 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively,
on capital inflows.
Some analysts and trader feel emerging Asian currencies have
priced in a tighter Fed policy, at least to some degree.
"If the tapering comes in the size of $10-15 billion, there
could be a mild relief rally for risk assets, including Asian
currencies," said Frances Cheung, Credit Agricole CIB's senior
strategist in Hong Kong.
"But it also depends a lot on how the FOMC phrases its plan
for its tapering beyond this month," she added, referring to the
Federal Open Market Committee.
RUPIAH
The rupiah fell on dollar demand from local companies, while
the traders said the central bank was spotted providing dollar
liquidity to stabilise the ailing currency.
The forwards market pointed further weakness in the rupiah,
with one-month non-deliverable forwards to the
dollar sliding to 11,295 from Thursday's 11,160.
Bank Indonesia unexpectedly raised interest rates on
Thursday to bolster the ailing currency, but domestic dollar
demand is still too strong to expect the rupiah's rebound,
traders said.
"Alongside other steps taken over the last few months - such
as shorter minimum holding periods for foreign bond investors -
it appears that BI is fighting hard to get back ahead of the
curve," HSBC said in a client note.
"However, we do not think that the IDR is out of the woods
just yet."
The rupiah has lost 2.4 percent against the dollar so far
this week. It was the worst performing emerging Asian currency
with a 15.7 percent loss against the dollar, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
RINGGIT
The ringgit slid as investors covered short dollar positions
before the weekend and importers bought the dollar for payments.
The Malaysian currency found some relief from lower
government bond yields, but traders preferred dollars before the
Fed meeting.
"I won't short dollar. I will buy it around 3.29 for 3.24,"
said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring
to the dollar's value against the ringgit.
BAHT
The baht fell on importers' dollar bids, while interbank
speculators cut long positions in the Thai currency.
The 10- and 5-year government bond yields
also rose.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0455 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.65 99.55 -0.10
Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2668 -0.18
Taiwan dlr 29.711 29.783 +0.24
Korean won 1085.00 1085.00 +0.00
Baht 31.80 31.74 -0.19
Peso 43.84 43.89 +0.11
Rupiah 11420.00 11325.00 -0.83
Rupee 63.84 63.50 -0.53
Ringgit 3.2875 3.2776 -0.30
Yuan 6.1182 6.1180 -0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.65 86.79 -12.91
Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2219 -3.72
Taiwan dlr 29.711 29.136 -1.94
Korean won 1085.00 1070.60 -1.33
Baht 31.80 30.61 -3.74
Peso 43.84 41.05 -6.36
Rupiah 11420.00 9630.00 -15.67
Rupee 63.84 54.99 -13.86
Ringgit 3.2875 3.0580 -6.98
Yuan 6.1182 6.2303 +1.83
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)