(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Friday as some investors booked profits ahead of a big Federal Reserve policy meeting and after a media report said former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers would be named the new U.S. central bank chief. A leading Japanese business daily, Nikkei, reported that the White House was expected to announce the nomination as early as next week, after the Fed's Sept. 17-18 meeting. The report, which was not confirmed, boosted the dollar. Investors see Summers as less dovish on monetary policy than Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, another top candidate for chairman position. If nominated, Summers would likely face stiff opposition from Republicans and some Democrats. Emerging Asian currencies were already under pressure as investors tried to guess how much the Fed will cut its monetary stimulus next week. The Indonesian rupiah slid on sustained dollar demand from local companies despite the central bank's surprising rate hikes on Thursday. The Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht depreciated as investors cut bullish bets and there were dollar bids from importers. Still, most emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly gains as recent disappointing U.S. data prompted expectations that the Fed may scale back its bond-buying programme less than initially feared. So far this week, the Indian rupee was the best performer in the region with 2.6 percent appreciation against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The baht has advanced 1.5 percent so far this week on capital inflows. The Philippine peso gained 1.4 percent and the ringgit was up 1.2 percent on short-covering. The South Korean won rose 0.6 percent and the Singapore dollar has gained 0.3 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0828 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.61 99.55 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2699 1.2668 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.783 -0.09 Korean won 1085.78 1085.00 -0.07 Baht 31.86 31.74 -0.38 Peso 43.86 43.89 +0.07 Rupiah 11420.00 11325.00 -0.83 Rupee 63.58 63.50 -0.13 Ringgit 3.2865 3.2776 -0.27 Yuan 6.1187 6.1180 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.61 86.79 -12.87 Sing dlr 1.2699 1.2219 -3.78 Taiwan dlr 29.810 29.136 -2.26 Korean won 1085.78 1070.60 -1.40 Baht 31.86 30.61 -3.92 Peso 43.86 41.05 -6.41 Rupiah 11420.00 9630.00 -15.67 Rupee 63.58 54.99 -13.51 Ringgit 3.2865 3.0580 -6.95 Yuan 6.1187 6.2303 +1.82 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)