* Won at 6-1/2 mth high as foreigners keep buying stocks * S.Korea authorities seen defending 1,080/dlr - traders * Taiwan dollar up on foreign financial institutions * Sing dlr breaches 1.2630/dlr resistance area (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 16 The Indian rupee hit a near one-month high on Monday, leading gains in emerging Asian currencies as Lawrence Summers quit the race to be Federal Reserve chief, sparking hopes that the U.S. central bank may keep monetary policy loose for longer. Former Treasury Secretary Summers was seen by investors as relatively more hawkish and his withdrawal could leave Janet Yellen, a well-known policy dove, as front-runner for Fed chairman. News of Summers' decision sparked rallies in Asian stocks, bonds and currencies. The rupee jumped to as high as 62.45 per dollar, its strongest since Aug. 19. The South Korean won hit a 6-1/2 month high on continuous stock inflows. The Taiwan dollar gained on demand from foreign financial institutions, while the Singapore dollar hit a five-week high on short-covering. Still, investors were cautious on adding more bullish bets on regional units ahead of a Fed policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to scale back its $85 billion monthly bond-buying programme by $10 billion. "Support for currencies on the back of the assumption of a dovish new Fed Chair in Yellen should prove only fleeting into the Fed 'taper' meeting, as much is on the line as we move into the decision," Scotiabank said in a client note. Late last week, most emerging Asian currencies pared some of their weekly gains on caution before the Fed meeting and a Japanese newspaper report saying Summers would be nominated as its chief. But regional currencies may not weaken much if the Fed dial down its stimulus by the amount forecast and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is not hawkish, analysts and traders said. Such expectations have been priced in to some degree, they added. "If Bernanke sticks to the market script of a USD10bn taper with no overly hawkish overtones, markets may attempt to extend the Risk-On trade," OCBC Bank said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions and on a jump in local equities. But the island's currency's upside was limited on U.S. dollar demand from importers and as investors stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank around 29.600 to the greenback, traders said. Investors also hesitated to build up large positions ahead of holidays. Taiwanese financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday. BAHT The baht gained as Bangkok stocks outperformed most of regional peers, while 5-year and 10-year bond yields slid. But its upside was capped as importers were expected to buy the dollar for payments, traders said. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar advanced 0.8 percent to 1.2595 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Aug. 12 as investors scrambled for the city-state's currency to cover short positions. The move helped the Singapore dollar clear a chart resistance area around 1.2630, its downtrend line. The currency also has the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1.2634 of its depreciation between May and July. It may head to 1.2564, the 50 percent retracement, although the level is seen as a solid resistance line, analysts and traders said. "As the trendline was broken, investors are likely to buy SGD around 1.2670-1.2680 on dips, but we may also see some profit-taking," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. WON The won rose as much as 0.5 percent to 1,081.0 per dollar, its strongest since Feb. 28 on demand from offshore funds. Foreign investors extended a buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a 17th consecutive session, according to Korea Exchange data. But the South Korean currency faced strong resistance around 1,080 as traders said foreign exchange authorities were spotted aggressively defending the level. With such intervention, local importers bought dollars, while exporters stepped away, they added. "It may be safe to add dollar holdings here. If the level is continued to be held, we may see more dollar demand," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.91 99.39 +0.49 Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2696 +0.55 Taiwan dlr 29.643 29.842 +0.67 Korean won 1082.45 1087.00 +0.42 Baht 31.66 31.87 +0.66 Peso 43.70 43.86 +0.37 Rupiah 11400.00 11420.00 +0.18 Rupee 62.66 63.49 +1.32 *Ringgit 3.2880 3.2900 +0.06 Yuan 6.1179 6.1188 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.91 86.79 -12.25 Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2219 -3.23 Taiwan dlr 29.643 29.136 -1.71 Korean won 1082.45 1070.60 -1.09 Baht 31.66 30.61 -3.32 Peso 43.70 41.05 -6.06 Rupiah 11400.00 9630.00 -15.53 Rupee 62.66 54.99 -12.24 Ringgit 3.2880 3.0580 -7.00 Yuan 6.1179 6.2303 +1.84 * Financial markets in Malaysia are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Miao-jung Lin in TAIPEI and Reuters FX Analyst Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)