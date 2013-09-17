* Rupiah falls on corporate dlr demand * Philippine peso down on dlr short-covering * Won eases on intervention caution (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon Singapore, Sept 17 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Tuesday as investors took profits ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is expected to start dialing down its stimulus. The Indian rupee led regional slides and the Indonesian rupiah fell on local corporate dollar demand. Those currencies were seen as more vulnerable to the Fed's policy shift due to the countries' current account deficits. The Philippine peso eased as investors covered short positions in the dollar, while te South Korean won weakened on caution over intervention. But the Malaysian ringgit rose as domestic financial markets were closed on Monday when its Asian peers advanced. The Fed may trim its $85 billion monthly bond purchase programme by $10 billion, according to a Reuters poll. But such expectations have been reflected in to some degree, traders and analysts said. Emerging Asian currencies may rise as the Fed may maintain interest rates low as relatively dovish Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen became the frontrunner for the U.S. central bank top position after former Treasury Secretary Lawrence quit the race. "I have removed my long dollar and short Asia positions. After the Fed, the event risk is removed and we could get a period of 'risk-on'," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Yokota expected regional currencies, especially the ringgit, the baht and the Philippine peso, to appreciate. Still, some traders saw potential risks if the Fed took a more hawkish stance. "It is still money off the table and we should see UST yields moving higher," said a European bank trader in Manila, referring to U.S. Treasuries. "Higher yields will bring the U.S. equity market higher also. This will bring the dollar firmer against most Asian FX." RUPIAH The rupiah fell on dollar bids from local companies and as forwards market pointed more weakness with its one-month non-deliverable forwards to the dollar down to 11,380. But the Indonesian currency spot found some support from demand from some foreign banks, while investors stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank, traders said. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased as investors covered dollar-short positions, while its downside was limited as Manila shares outperformed with a 0.x percent gain most regional peers. The Philippine currency failed to extend gain as investors were lined up to sell the Philippine currency on rallies, especially around 43.700 per dollar. Still, the peso may rebound if the Fed scales back its stimulus just as much as expected, traders said. "Tapering in the amount of $10-15 billion has already been fully priced in," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. "If that happens, I see the dollar being sold on the news," he added. WON The won slid as investors cut bullish bets on the currency ahead of the Fed meeting and grew cautiious over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. South Korean financial markets will be closed from Wednesday to Friday for holidays. Still, the currency found some relief as foreign investors continued to buy Seoul shares. "Even though intervention defends 1,080 level, I doubt how further the won would weaken given stock inflows," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.22 99.06 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2627 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.653 29.721 +0.23 Korean won 1085.60 1082.20 -0.31 Baht 31.75 31.70 -0.16 Peso 43.76 43.61 -0.34 Rupiah 11458.00 11360.00 -0.86 Rupee 63.52 62.83 -1.09 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2900 +0.86 Yuan 6.1210 6.1203 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.22 86.79 -12.53 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2219 -3.32 Taiwan dlr 29.653 29.136 -1.74 Korean won 1085.60 1070.60 -1.38 Baht 31.75 30.61 -3.59 Peso 43.76 41.05 -6.19 Rupiah 11458.00 9630.00 -15.95 Rupee 63.52 54.99 -13.43 Ringgit 3.2620 3.0580 -6.25 Yuan 6.1210 6.2303 +1.79 (Additional reporting by; Editing by Kim Coghill)