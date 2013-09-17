(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) Singapore, Sept 17 The Indonesian rupiah led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors took profits ahead of the two-day meeting at which the Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting its stimulus. The rupiah fell on local corporate dollar demand. The Indian rupee slid, although it pared some losses as local shares recovered from falls. The South Korean won fell as the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to keep the currency weaker than 1,080 per dollar before holidays, traders said. The Philippine peso eased as investors covered short positions in the dollar. But the Malaysian ringgit rose when domestic financial markets reopened after a holiday on Monday, during which its Asian peers advanced. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.23 99.06 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2620 1.2627 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.721 +0.08 Korean won 1083.75 1082.20 -0.14 Baht 31.77 31.70 -0.22 Peso 43.65 43.61 -0.09 Rupiah 11458.00 11360.00 -0.86 Rupee 63.12 62.83 -0.46 Ringgit 3.2485 3.2900 +1.28 Yuan 6.1211 6.1203 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.23 86.79 -12.54 Sing dlr 1.2620 1.2219 -3.18 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.136 -1.89 Korean won 1083.75 1070.60 -1.21 Baht 31.77 30.61 -3.65 Peso 43.65 41.05 -5.96 Rupiah 11458.00 9630.00 -15.95 Rupee 63.12 54.99 -12.88 Ringgit 3.2485 3.0580 -5.86 Yuan 6.1211 6.2303 +1.78 (Additional reporting by; Editing by Richard Borsuk)