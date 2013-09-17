(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
Singapore, Sept 17 The Indonesian rupiah led
slides among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as investors
took profits ahead of the two-day meeting at which the Federal
Reserve is expected to start cutting its stimulus.
The rupiah fell on local corporate dollar demand.
The Indian rupee slid, although it pared some losses as
local shares recovered from falls.
The South Korean won fell as the foreign exchange
authorities were suspected of intervening to keep the currency
weaker than 1,080 per dollar before holidays, traders said.
The Philippine peso eased as investors covered
short positions in the dollar.
But the Malaysian ringgit rose when domestic
financial markets reopened after a holiday on Monday, during
which its Asian peers advanced.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.23 99.06 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.2620 1.2627 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.721 +0.08
Korean won 1083.75 1082.20 -0.14
Baht 31.77 31.70 -0.22
Peso 43.65 43.61 -0.09
Rupiah 11458.00 11360.00 -0.86
Rupee 63.12 62.83 -0.46
Ringgit 3.2485 3.2900 +1.28
Yuan 6.1211 6.1203 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.23 86.79 -12.54
Sing dlr 1.2620 1.2219 -3.18
Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.136 -1.89
Korean won 1083.75 1070.60 -1.21
Baht 31.77 30.61 -3.65
Peso 43.65 41.05 -5.96
Rupiah 11458.00 9630.00 -15.95
Rupee 63.12 54.99 -12.88
Ringgit 3.2485 3.0580 -5.86
Yuan 6.1211 6.2303 +1.78
(Additional reporting by; Editing by Richard Borsuk)