BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
Sept 20 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0115 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0115 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.48 99.47 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2470 +0.02 *Taiwan dlr 29.722 29.752 +0.10 *Korean won 1070.88 1084.10 +1.23 Baht 31.05 30.97 -0.26 Peso 43.17 43.05 -0.28 Rupiah 11304.00 11277.00 -0.24 Rupee 61.77 61.77 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1660 3.1485 -0.55 *Yuan 6.1212 6.1212 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.48 86.79 -12.76 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2219 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.722 29.136 -1.97 Korean won 1070.88 1070.60 -0.03 Baht 31.05 30.61 -1.42 Peso 43.17 41.05 -4.91 Rupiah 11304.00 9630.00 -14.81 Rupee 61.77 54.99 -10.98 Ringgit 3.1660 3.0580 -3.41 Yuan 6.1212 6.2303 +1.78 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.