Sept 20 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0115 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0115 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.48 99.47 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2470 +0.02 *Taiwan dlr 29.722 29.752 +0.10 *Korean won 1070.88 1084.10 +1.23 Baht 31.05 30.97 -0.26 Peso 43.17 43.05 -0.28 Rupiah 11304.00 11277.00 -0.24 Rupee 61.77 61.77 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1660 3.1485 -0.55 *Yuan 6.1212 6.1212 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.48 86.79 -12.76 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2219 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.722 29.136 -1.97 Korean won 1070.88 1070.60 -0.03 Baht 31.05 30.61 -1.42 Peso 43.17 41.05 -4.91 Rupiah 11304.00 9630.00 -14.81 Rupee 61.77 54.99 -10.98 Ringgit 3.1660 3.0580 -3.41 Yuan 6.1212 6.2303 +1.78 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)