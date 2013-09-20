* Rupiah down on month-end corporate dollar demand * Rupee eases before c.bank meeting; RBI seen staying pat * Ringgit sees profit-booking from weekly best Asia performer (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Sept 20 The Indonesian rupiah led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Friday as investors booked profits on gains made after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprising decision to keep its monthly bond-buying stimulus unchanged. The rupiah fell regardless of a report that Indonesia was lining up a currency swap deal with China, with importers chasing dollars to make month-end payments. The Indian rupee weakened ahead of the central bank's policy review later in the day, which is widely expected to leave its key policy rate steady at 7.25 percent. The Malaysian ringgit slid as investors covered dollar-short positions in subdued trading. Still, the ringgit recovered some of initial losses. The Thai baht turned higher, while government bond yields extended slides. The Philippine peso returned to a positive territory on demand from funds. Emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly gains as the Fed on Wednesday confounded investors by keeping its $85 billion monthly asset-buying programme and by sounding dovish. The U.S. central bank had been expected to trim it by $10 billion. "While the longevity of this new found optimism may be indeterminate, we expect the Asian units to continue to benefit if the broad dollar remains vulnerable in the near term," OCBC Bank said in a client note. So far this week, the ringgit led gains among regional rises. The Malaysian currency has leapt 4.2 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, on demand from real money funds. The baht followed with a 3.0 percent gain and the rupee has advanced 2.2 percent. The Singapore dollar has risen 1.9 percent over the week, and the Philippine peso showed a similar rise. Both the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar completed the holiday-shortened week with a 0.3 percent rise, respectively. RUPIAH The rupiah slid on dollar demand from local companies, which prevented the currency from enjoying weekly gains. The weakness came despite a report in the Jakarta Post quoting Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan as saying that Indonesia will sign a currency swap deal with China in October for up to $40 billion. "The main problem is huge dollar demand from the oil industry and state-owned corporations," said a Jakarta-based trader. "The Fed's tapering delay just bought time for us." The rupiah is expected to depreciate next week on increasing month-end corporate dollar demand, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as foreign banks took profits. Other strong performers among emerging Asian currencies this week were also vulnerable to profit taking in thin markets. The Malaysian currency also has a chart resistance line at 3.1468 per dollar, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between May and August. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.16 99.47 +0.31 Sing dlr 1.2458 1.2470 +0.10 *Taiwan dlr 29.722 29.752 +0.10 *Korean won 1070.88 1084.10 +1.23 Baht 30.94 30.97 +0.10 Peso 43.03 43.05 +0.04 Rupiah 11385.00 11277.00 -0.95 Rupee 62.13 61.77 -0.58 Ringgit 3.1565 3.1485 -0.25 *Yuan 6.1212 6.1212 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.16 86.79 -12.47 Sing dlr 1.2458 1.2219 -1.92 Taiwan dlr 29.722 29.136 -1.97 Korean won 1070.88 1070.60 -0.03 Baht 30.94 30.61 -1.07 Peso 43.03 41.05 -4.60 Rupiah 11385.00 9630.00 -15.42 Rupee 62.13 54.99 -11.49 Ringgit 3.1565 3.0580 -3.12 Yuan 6.1212 6.2303 +1.78 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)