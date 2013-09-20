(Corrects grammar in headline) SINGAPORE, Sept 20 The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Friday, but most regional units had a good chance of producing weekly gains, thanks to the U.S. Federal Reserve standing pat. The rupee fell after the central bank surprised markets with a hike in the repo rate, although it pared some losses with intervention spotted, according to traders. Traders said the rupiah remained under pressure from sustained dollar demand from local corporates for month-end payments. The currency did not get a boost from news Indonesia expects to soon sign a bilateral currency swap deal with China worth at least $15 billion. The Malaysian ringgit, in subdued trading, slid as investors booked profits from the week's best-performing emerging Asian currency. The ringgit has jumped 4.0 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data, on demand from real money funds. The Thai baht turned higher on Friday to hit a near two-month high with government bond yields extending slides. Emerging Asian currencies were set to see weekly gains as the Fed on Wednesday confounded investors by keeping its $85 billion monthly asset-buying programme and by sounding dovish. For the week, the baht had a 3.2 percent gain and the rupee advanced 2.0 percent. The Philippine peso rose 1.9 percent, while the Singapore dollar has strengthened 1.7 percent. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar both completed the holiday-shortened week with 0.3 percent rises. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0901 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.39 99.47 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2470 -0.10 *Taiwan dlr 29.722 29.752 +0.10 *Korean won 1070.88 1084.10 +1.23 Baht 30.89 30.97 +0.26 Peso 43.06 43.05 -0.01 Rupiah 11340.00 11277.00 -0.56 Rupee 62.25 61.77 -0.77 Ringgit 3.1625 3.1485 -0.44 *Yuan 6.1212 6.1212 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.39 86.79 -12.68 Sing dlr 1.2483 1.2219 -2.11 Taiwan dlr 29.722 29.136 -1.97 Korean won 1070.88 1070.60 -0.03 Baht 30.89 30.61 -0.91 Peso 43.06 41.05 -4.66 Rupiah 11340.00 9630.00 -15.08 Rupee 62.25 54.99 -11.66 Ringgit 3.1625 3.0580 -3.30 Yuan 6.1212 6.2303 +1.78 * Financial markets in China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)