(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 14 The Singapore dollar rose on Monday as the central bank kept its tight policy stance with solid third quarter growth and warned of higher core inflation, while the Indian rupee led slides among emerging Asian currencies. The city-state's currency turned slightly higher after the Monetary Authority of Singapore stuck to its stance of allowing "modest and gradual" appreciation of the currency as expected. The local dollar found more support as Singapore reported better-than-expected 5.1 percent growth in third quarter gross domestic product from a year earlier due to continued strength in services. The rupee fell as wholesale price inflation in September came in above analysts' estimates, raising expectations that the central bank will lift interest rates for a second straight month in late October. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 98.26 98.60 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.2452 1.2460 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.472 29.490 +0.06 Korean won 1071.52 1071.40 -0.01 Baht 31.30 31.26 -0.14 Peso 43.16 43.14 -0.05 *Rupiah 11360.00 11355.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.22 61.07 -0.25 Ringgit 3.1790 3.1800 +0.03 Yuan 6.1121 6.1206 +0.14 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.26 86.79 -11.67 Sing dlr 1.2452 1.2219 -1.87 Taiwan dlr 29.472 29.136 -1.14 Korean won 1071.52 1070.60 -0.09 Baht 31.30 30.61 -2.20 Peso 43.16 41.05 -4.88 Rupiah 11360.00 9630.00 -15.23 Rupee 61.22 54.99 -10.18 Ringgit 3.1790 3.0580 -3.81 Yuan 6.1121 6.2303 +1.93 * Financial markets in Indonesia and Japan were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)