Oct 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.47 98.59 +0.12 *Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2438 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.341 29.495 +0.52 Korean won 1068.40 1071.50 +0.29 Baht 31.26 31.32 +0.19 *Peso 43.15 43.15 +0.00 *Rupiah 11360.00 11355.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.55 61.55 -0.00 *Ringgit 3.1800 3.1805 +0.02 Yuan 6.1073 6.1079 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.47 86.79 -11.86 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2219 -1.63 Taiwan dlr 29.341 29.136 -0.70 Korean won 1068.40 1070.60 +0.21 Baht 31.26 30.61 -2.08 Peso 43.15 41.05 -4.87 Rupiah 11360.00 9630.00 -15.23 Rupee 61.55 54.99 -10.66 Ringgit 3.1800 3.0580 -3.84 Yuan 6.1073 6.2303 +2.01 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)