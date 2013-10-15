(Updates prices. For midday story, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 15 The South Korean won hit a near nine-month high on Tuesday, leading gains in emerging Asian currencies, on growing hopes for a deal to reopen the U.S. government and avert a possible debt default. China's yuan hit a record high for a second consecutive session, supporting regional peers. The won rose 0.5 percent to 1,066.7 per dollar in local trade, its strongest since Jan. 24, on demand from offshore funds and exporters. The South Korean currency found more support from stop-loss dollar selling despite increasing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. The Taiwan dollar gained on stock inflows. The Thai baht also advanced. Most other Southeast Asian markets were closed for holidays. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.40 98.59 +0.19 *Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2438 +0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.426 29.495 +0.23 Korean won 1066.23 1071.50 +0.49 Baht 31.23 31.32 +0.29 *Peso 43.15 43.15 +0.00 *Rupiah 11360.00 11355.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.53 61.55 +0.03 *Ringgit 3.1800 3.1805 +0.02 Yuan 6.1021 6.1079 +0.10 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.40 86.79 -11.80 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2219 -1.63 Taiwan dlr 29.426 29.136 -0.99 Korean won 1066.23 1070.60 +0.41 Baht 31.23 30.61 -1.99 Peso 43.15 41.05 -4.87 Rupiah 11360.00 9630.00 -15.23 Rupee 61.53 54.99 -10.63 Ringgit 3.1800 3.0580 -3.84 Yuan 6.1021 6.2303 +2.10 * Financial markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)