* Ringgit higher, but capped by local banks' dollar bids * Rupiah up on foreign banks; domestic lenders limit (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Oct 16 The Malaysian ringgit led modest gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday, amid cautious hopes of an eventual U.S. deal to raise the government's borrowing limit and avoid a potential default. Still, investors were reluctant to add positions in emerging Asian currencies as they were keeping an eye on when U.S. lawmakers reach an agreement. Earlier, a Senate aide said Senate leaders could announce a deal later on Tuesday to extend the government's borrowing authority until Feb. 7 and quickly re-open federal agencies, boosting hopes that the world's largest economy will avoid a default. But Senate aides later said that such a deal was not expected to be announced on Tuesday, prompting investors to take profits from emerging Asian currencies. "Asian currencies may continue to display a potential duality, either responding to dollar vulnerability or heightened risk aversion," OCBC Bank said in a note. A shutdown of the U.S. government since Oct. 1 amid a sustained deadlock among lawmakers over a debt deal has weighed on riskier assets including emerging Asian currencies. An agreement may boost regional units, but their rises are unlikely to last long, a Japanese bank trader in Singapore said. "If the U.S. debt deal is in, equities will rally and people might sell dollar/Asia because of risk-on factors," said the trader. "But the market might buy dollars because the deal favours the dollar," he added. RINGGIT The ringgit earlier advanced 0.6 percent to 3.1630 per dollar on hopes of a U.S. debt agreement in choppy trading. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit may test 3.1600 if a deal is struck. Local banks, however, sold the Malaysian currency, as U.S. Senate aides said that such an agreement was not expected to be announced on Tuesday. RUPIAH The rupiah rose on demand from foreign banks but gave up some initial gains as local banks bought dollars, traders said. Indonesian shares also fell 0.5 percent, limiting the rupiah's upside. A Jakarta-based trader expected the rupiah to see resistance at the day's session high of 11,280 per dollar as month-end corporate dollar demand is seen intensifying. "They might be in even now. There is some dollar demand by local banks. I think they are on behalf of corporates," the trader said. Still, the trader said the rupiah was unlikely to come under severe pressure as it did before, adding that expectations of the Federal Reserve's reduction in stimulus had eased. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.51 98.18 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.2421 1.2432 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.413 29.445 +0.11 Korean won 1065.80 1066.80 +0.09 Baht 31.24 31.27 +0.10 Peso 43.17 43.15 -0.05 Rupiah 11340.00 11355.00 +0.13 *Rupee 61.84 61.84 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1705 3.1805 +0.32 Yuan 6.0987 6.1026 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.51 86.79 -11.90 Sing dlr 1.2421 1.2219 -1.63 Taiwan dlr 29.413 29.136 -0.94 Korean won 1065.80 1070.60 +0.45 Baht 31.24 30.61 -2.02 Peso 43.17 41.05 -4.91 Rupiah 11340.00 9630.00 -15.08 Rupee 61.84 54.99 -11.07 Ringgit 3.1705 3.0580 -3.55 Yuan 6.0987 6.2303 +2.16 * Financial markets in India are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)