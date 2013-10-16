(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SEOUL, Oct 16 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose slightly on Wednesday, led by the Malaysian ringgit, on
cautious hopes of an eventual U.S. deal to raise the
government's borrowing limit and avoid a potential default.
Investors, however, hesitated to add positions in emerging
Asian currencies as they kept an eye on political wrangling in
Washington.
The ringgit advanced as Malaysian stocks
hit a three-week high, while the Indonesian rupiah
gained on demand from foreign banks.
The South Korean won turned higher to end the
local trade at a near nine-month peak on exporters' bids for
settlements.
Foreign investors extended their net buying streak of
Seoul's main shares to 34 straight sessions, matching
the longest spree on record, in early 1998.
The Thai baht barely changed after the central bank
kept its policy interest rate at 2.50 percent as widely
expected.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.37 98.18 -0.20
Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2432 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 29.437 29.445 +0.03
Korean won 1065.53 1066.80 +0.12
Baht 31.25 31.27 +0.06
Peso 43.19 43.15 -0.09
Rupiah 11340.00 11355.00 +0.13
*Rupee 61.84 61.84 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1720 3.1805 +0.27
Yuan 6.1007 6.1026 +0.03
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.37 86.79 -11.77
Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2219 -1.63
Taiwan dlr 29.437 29.136 -1.02
Korean won 1065.53 1070.60 +0.48
Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05
Peso 43.19 41.05 -4.95
Rupiah 11340.00 9630.00 -15.08
Rupee 61.84 54.99 -11.07
Ringgit 3.1720 3.0580 -3.59
Yuan 6.1007 6.2303 +2.12
* Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)