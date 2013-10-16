(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 16 Most emerging Asian currencies rose slightly on Wednesday, led by the Malaysian ringgit, on cautious hopes of an eventual U.S. deal to raise the government's borrowing limit and avoid a potential default. Investors, however, hesitated to add positions in emerging Asian currencies as they kept an eye on political wrangling in Washington. The ringgit advanced as Malaysian stocks hit a three-week high, while the Indonesian rupiah gained on demand from foreign banks. The South Korean won turned higher to end the local trade at a near nine-month peak on exporters' bids for settlements. Foreign investors extended their net buying streak of Seoul's main shares to 34 straight sessions, matching the longest spree on record, in early 1998. The Thai baht barely changed after the central bank kept its policy interest rate at 2.50 percent as widely expected. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.37 98.18 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2432 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.437 29.445 +0.03 Korean won 1065.53 1066.80 +0.12 Baht 31.25 31.27 +0.06 Peso 43.19 43.15 -0.09 Rupiah 11340.00 11355.00 +0.13 *Rupee 61.84 61.84 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1720 3.1805 +0.27 Yuan 6.1007 6.1026 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.37 86.79 -11.77 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2219 -1.63 Taiwan dlr 29.437 29.136 -1.02 Korean won 1065.53 1070.60 +0.48 Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05 Peso 43.19 41.05 -4.95 Rupiah 11340.00 9630.00 -15.08 Rupee 61.84 54.99 -11.07 Ringgit 3.1720 3.0580 -3.59 Yuan 6.1007 6.2303 +2.12 * Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)