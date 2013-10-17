Oct 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.77 98.75 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2429 1.2435 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.380 29.460 +0.27 Korean won 1064.50 1065.50 +0.09 Baht 31.15 31.27 +0.37 Peso 43.09 43.19 +0.23 Rupiah 11330.00 11340.00 +0.09 Rupee 61.84 61.84 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1620 3.1730 +0.35 Yuan 6.0995 6.1025 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.77 86.79 -12.13 Sing dlr 1.2429 1.2219 -1.69 Taiwan dlr 29.380 29.136 -0.83 Korean won 1064.50 1070.60 +0.57 Baht 31.15 30.61 -1.73 Peso 43.09 41.05 -4.73 Rupiah 11330.00 9630.00 -15.00 Rupee 61.84 54.99 -11.07 Ringgit 3.1620 3.0580 -3.29 Yuan 6.0995 6.2303 +2.14 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)