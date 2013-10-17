(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 17 The Malaysian ringgit led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday after the U.S. Congress approved a deal to avoid a potential default for the world's largest economy. Emerging Asian currencies found more support from broad weakness in the dollar and higher regional shares. Emerging markets benefitted as the weeks of uncertainty probably dented the U.S. economy's growth prospects, making it likely that the Federal Reserve would hold off from withdrawing monetary stimulus at least until the beginning of next year. The ringgit hit a near one-month high against the dollar as investors added bullish bets. The baht rose on demand from foreign banks with strong Thai stocks and bonds. The Philippine peso advanced on short-covering. The South Korean won touched a nine-month peak as foreign investors were set to extend their net stock buying spree to a record 35th session. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.84 98.75 +0.93 Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2435 +0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.438 29.460 +0.07 Korean won 1063.85 1065.50 +0.16 Baht 31.07 31.27 +0.63 Peso 43.07 43.19 +0.29 Rupiah 11340.00 11340.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.40 61.84 +0.71 Ringgit 3.1445 3.1730 +0.91 Yuan 6.0963 6.1025 +0.10 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.84 86.79 -11.29 Sing dlr 1.2413 1.2219 -1.56 Taiwan dlr 29.438 29.136 -1.03 Korean won 1063.85 1070.60 +0.63 Baht 31.07 30.61 -1.48 Peso 43.07 41.05 -4.68 Rupiah 11340.00 9630.00 -15.08 Rupee 61.40 54.99 -10.44 Ringgit 3.1445 3.0580 -2.75 Yuan 6.0963 6.2303 +2.20 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)