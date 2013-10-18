* Asia FX to see weekly gains * Won, Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows * S.Korea says watching if offshore speculators moving won (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Oct 18 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday and posted gains on the week on solid China growth and as worries about the economic impact of the recent U.S. government shutdown prompted expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus longer. The Indian rupee hit its strongest in more than two months on strong local stocks, outperforming regional peers. The South Korean won also touched a near nine-month peak as foreign investors reported the longest buying streak in Seoul stocks. The Taiwan dollar advanced on stock inflows. The U.S. dollar fell broadly as the potential damage to the economy from the weeks-long shutdown in Washington could prevent the Fed from dialing back its bond-buying programme at least until the beginning of next year. Expectations of a potential shift in the U.S. central bank's stimulus had weighed on emerging Asian currencies earlier this year. Adding to support to regional units, China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace this year and in line with expectations, although volatile global demand may dent the world's second-largest economy. The Chinese yuan hit a record high for the fifth consecutive session to enjoy its best week since February 2012. "Asian currencies are likely to gain more as expectations for the Fed tapering eased and China economy is more likely to see a soft landing," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "It looks good to buy some of battered ones such as the rupee for a very short-term, especially until the tapering views revive," Park added. Emerging Asian currencies were poised for weekly gains, led by the won. The South Korean currency has risen 1.0 percent against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. The yuan has risen 0.5 percent. The Malaysian ringgit has gained 0.9 percent and the Thai baht has advanced 0.8 percent. The Singapore dollar has been up 0.6 percent, while the Taiwan dollar has risen 0.4 percent. WON The won rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1,060.1 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 21, as foreign investors were set to extend their buying spree in South Korea's main stock exchange to a record 36th consecutive session. The South Korean currency, however, gave up some of initial gains as a finance ministry official said the country is closely watching whether offshore speculators are contributing to recent foreign capital inflows and the won's movements. Some short-term offshore funds took profits from the won's gains, traders said. "The warning is expected to cap the won for a short-term," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "But the won will eventually test this year's high. I am waiting to buy the won on any dips," the trader added, referring to the won's peak of 1,054.5 per dollar hit on Jan. 15. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as stock inflows lifted local shares. It also found support from stronger yuan and won. Domestic exporters are also expected to buy the Island's currency around 29.400 to the U.S. dollar. Investors, however, stayed wary of possible intervention by the central bank to stem the local dollar's appreciation, especially after South Korea's warning. Taiwanese importers bought U.S. dollars for payments around 29.380, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside. RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah advanced up to 0.4 percent to 11,277 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 19, on demand from foreign banks. The forward onshore market, or Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), was fixed at 11,308, compared to Thursday's 11,351. The Indonesian currency is likely to gain further on expectations that the Fed will delay reductions in its stimulus programme, traders said. Predictions of the U.S. central bank's policy shift had hit the rupiah harder than other emerging Asian currencies because of Indonesia's current account deficit. Still, the rupiah's upside is seen limited by dollar bids from local companies, traders said. "I see strong resistance at 11,000 as I still think the dollar demands of Indonesia is huge," a Jakarta-based trader said. For the week, the rupiah has gained 0.3 percent against the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0510 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.00 97.93 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2394 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.386 29.452 +0.22 Korean won 1061.20 1063.70 +0.24 Baht 31.01 31.04 +0.10 Peso 43.08 43.07 -0.03 Rupiah 11320.00 11325.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.00 61.23 +0.39 Ringgit 3.1500 3.1495 -0.02 Yuan 6.0930 6.0982 +0.09 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.00 86.79 -11.44 Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2219 -1.31 Taiwan dlr 29.386 29.136 -0.85 Korean won 1061.20 1070.60 +0.89 Baht 31.01 30.61 -1.29 Peso 43.08 41.05 -4.71 Rupiah 11320.00 9630.00 -14.93 Rupee 61.00 54.99 -9.85 Ringgit 3.1500 3.0580 -2.92 Yuan 6.0930 6.2303 +2.25 (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)