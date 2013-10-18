(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 18 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday and posted weekly gains on solid Chinese growth figures and as worries about the economic impact of the recent U.S. government shutdown prompted expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus longer. The South Korean won hit a near nine-month peak as foreign investors set a record buying streak in Seoul stocks . The Taiwan dollar also advanced on stock inflows. The won led weekly gains among regional currencies with a 1.0 percent rise against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Both the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht have advanced 0.8 percent, respectively, so far this week. The Singapore dollar is up 0.7 percent. The Chinese yuan has risen 0.4 percent, which would be the largest weekly gain since September 2012 if the currency maintains the rise. The Indonesian rupiah has appreciated 0.3 percent. But the Indian rupee turned lower after Bloomberg TV reported that India is considering closing the dollar swap window offered to oil companies, citing unnamed sources. For the week, the rupee has lost 0.5 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.90 97.93 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2375 1.2394 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.412 29.452 +0.14 Korean won 1061.03 1063.70 +0.25 Baht 31.01 31.04 +0.10 Peso 43.07 43.07 -0.01 Rupiah 11320.00 11325.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.42 61.23 -0.31 Ringgit 3.1525 3.1495 -0.10 Yuan 6.0962 6.0982 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.90 86.79 -11.35 Sing dlr 1.2375 1.2219 -1.26 Taiwan dlr 29.412 29.136 -0.94 Korean won 1061.03 1070.60 +0.90 Baht 31.01 30.61 -1.29 Peso 43.07 41.05 -4.69 Rupiah 11320.00 9630.00 -14.93 Rupee 61.42 54.99 -10.47 Ringgit 3.1525 3.0580 -3.00 Yuan 6.0962 6.2303 +2.20 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)