(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Monday as investors took profits after last week's gains despite growing views the U.S. Federal Reserve may have to keep its monetary stimulus longer due to the impact of a government shutdown. The Malaysian ringgit fell both against to the U.S. dollar and the Singapore dollar as investors cut long positions amid caution before the country's 2014 budget on Friday. The Indonesian rupiah slid on month-end dollar demand from local companies, while the Indian rupee weakened due to dollar bids from private oil companies. The rupee, however, recouped some of losses on custodian banks' demand. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.06 97.77 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2411 1.2388 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.460 29.446 -0.05 Korean won 1061.73 1060.80 -0.09 Baht 31.03 31.02 -0.03 Peso 43.14 43.07 -0.16 Rupiah 11350.00 11308.00 -0.37 Rupee 61.46 61.27 -0.31 Ringgit 3.1725 3.1565 -0.50 Yuan 6.0924 6.0968 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.06 86.79 -11.49 Sing dlr 1.2411 1.2219 -1.55 Taiwan dlr 29.460 29.136 -1.10 Korean won 1061.73 1070.60 +0.84 Baht 31.03 30.61 -1.35 Peso 43.14 41.05 -4.84 Rupiah 11350.00 9630.00 -15.15 Rupee 61.46 54.99 -10.53 Ringgit 3.1725 3.0580 -3.61 Yuan 6.0924 6.2303 +2.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)