SINGAPORE, Oct 22 The Indonesian rupiah led
gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, while
investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues on
whether the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its monetary
stimulus this year.
The rupiah rose as bond inflows outweighed dollar
demand from oil importers, traders said.
The South Korean won turned higher on exporters'
bids for month-end settlements and as foreign investors extended
their buying streak at Seoul's main stock exchange to a
record 38th session.
Some emerging Asian currencies fell as investors hedged
their bets in case the U.S. September payroll number is stronger
than expected.
The Malaysian ringgit came under more pressure as
investors cut bullish bets ahead of the country's 2014 budget
due on Friday.
The ringgit, however, recovered most of its earlier losses
on short-covering in the afternoon.
U.S. non-farm payrolls are expected to have increased by
180,000 last month with the jobless rate steady at 7.3 percent,
according to a Reuters poll.
A positive surprise in the jobs data could lift the dollar
and put more pressure on emerging Asian currencies, analysts and
traders said.
Still, analysts say any rise in the dollar due to an upside
surprise on job numbers could be limited, as the September data
will shed little light on the economic impact of this month's
U.S. government shutdown.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0825 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.35 98.18 -0.17
Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2420 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.453 29.482 +0.10
Korean won 1060.22 1062.20 +0.19
Baht 31.10 31.09 -0.03
Peso 43.17 43.14 -0.07
Rupiah 11295.00 11353.00 +0.51
Rupee 61.71 61.52 -0.31
Ringgit 3.1715 3.1700 -0.05
Yuan 6.0927 6.0925 -0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.35 86.79 -11.75
Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2219 -1.52
Taiwan dlr 29.453 29.136 -1.08
Korean won 1060.22 1070.60 +0.98
Baht 31.10 30.61 -1.58
Peso 43.17 41.05 -4.91
Rupiah 11295.00 9630.00 -14.74
Rupee 61.71 54.99 -10.89
Ringgit 3.1715 3.0580 -3.58
Yuan 6.0927 6.2303 +2.26
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)