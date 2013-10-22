(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 22 The Indonesian rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, while investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its monetary stimulus this year. The rupiah rose as bond inflows outweighed dollar demand from oil importers, traders said. The South Korean won turned higher on exporters' bids for month-end settlements and as foreign investors extended their buying streak at Seoul's main stock exchange to a record 38th session. Some emerging Asian currencies fell as investors hedged their bets in case the U.S. September payroll number is stronger than expected. The Malaysian ringgit came under more pressure as investors cut bullish bets ahead of the country's 2014 budget due on Friday. The ringgit, however, recovered most of its earlier losses on short-covering in the afternoon. U.S. non-farm payrolls are expected to have increased by 180,000 last month with the jobless rate steady at 7.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll. A positive surprise in the jobs data could lift the dollar and put more pressure on emerging Asian currencies, analysts and traders said. Still, analysts say any rise in the dollar due to an upside surprise on job numbers could be limited, as the September data will shed little light on the economic impact of this month's U.S. government shutdown. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0825 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.35 98.18 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2420 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.453 29.482 +0.10 Korean won 1060.22 1062.20 +0.19 Baht 31.10 31.09 -0.03 Peso 43.17 43.14 -0.07 Rupiah 11295.00 11353.00 +0.51 Rupee 61.71 61.52 -0.31 Ringgit 3.1715 3.1700 -0.05 Yuan 6.0927 6.0925 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.35 86.79 -11.75 Sing dlr 1.2407 1.2219 -1.52 Taiwan dlr 29.453 29.136 -1.08 Korean won 1060.22 1070.60 +0.98 Baht 31.10 30.61 -1.58 Peso 43.17 41.05 -4.91 Rupiah 11295.00 9630.00 -14.74 Rupee 61.71 54.99 -10.89 Ringgit 3.1715 3.0580 -3.58 Yuan 6.0927 6.2303 +2.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)