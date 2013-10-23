BRIEF-Swan Energy allots shares to 2i Capital PCC
* Says allotment of 23.1 million shares to 2i Capital PCC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.00 98.13 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2353 1.2357 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.369 29.466 +0.33 Korean won 1056.00 1060.80 +0.45 *Baht 30.95 31.14 +0.60 Peso 43.03 43.17 +0.33 Rupiah 11253.00 11292.00 +0.35 Rupee 61.66 61.66 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1485 3.1725 +0.76 Yuan 6.0874 6.0935 +0.10 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.00 86.79 -11.44 Sing dlr 1.2353 1.2219 -1.08 Taiwan dlr 29.369 29.136 -0.79 Korean won 1056.00 1070.60 +1.38 Baht 30.95 30.61 -1.10 Peso 43.03 41.05 -4.60 Rupiah 11253.00 9630.00 -14.42 Rupee 61.66 54.99 -10.81 Ringgit 3.1485 3.0580 -2.87 Yuan 6.0874 6.2303 +2.35 *Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says allotment of 23.1 million shares to 2i Capital PCC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.66 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ---