* Won at 9-mth peak on inflows; wary of intervention * Rupiah hits 5-week peak after solid bond sale * Ringgit up, but resistance line seen at 200-DMA (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off from paring its stimulus at least until early 2014. The South Korean won hit a nine-month high, nearing its peak this year, on sustained stock inflows. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on short-covering, while Indonesia's rupiah touched a near five-week high after a strong bond sale. Regional share-prices also rose as U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 workers in September, less than expected. While the employment gain in August was revised up, the July figure was revised down to the weakest since June 2012. The data implied the world's biggest economy was losing stream before the U.S. government shutdown for more than two weeks. After the indicator, a majority of U.S. primary dealers said the Fed would not start trimming its bond-buying programme until March of next year, a Reuters poll showed. "The net impact is going to be Asian currency-supportive, as it will push out market pricing for a taper into potentially the late stages of Q1 after a hopeful resolution to the U.S. government's fiscal difficulties," Scotiabank said in a client note. "We will have to be much less bearish on the space over the coming four months, at least until clearer signals from the Fed and its policy trajectory are present." WON The won rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,055.0 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 18 on demand from offshore funds. Foreign investors were set to extend their buying streak in Seoul's main stock exchange to a record 39th session. Still, investors hesitated to push the South Korean currency above this year's high of 1,054.5 on growing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities. Local importers bought dollars on dips for payments and some traders took profits from the won. The local unit is seen having resistance lines at the 2013 peak and also at 1,048.9, its high of 2011. "It may test this year's high next week if exporters' month-end deals intensify," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. "But we may see aggressive intervention when the won loses momentum," said the trader, adding that an end of foreign stock inflows could trigger such official dollar purchases. RINGGIT The ringgit advanced as investors covered bearish positions and three-year government bond yield slid to 3.125 percent, the lowest since June 10. However, the Malaysian currency gave up some of its earlier gains as local traders took profits around the session high of 3.1410 per dollar. It has a chart resistance at 3.1396, a 200-day moving average. The ringgit has been weaker than the average since late May. Investors were also awaiting Malaysia's 2014 budget, to be announced on Friday. RUPIAH The rupiah gained as much as 0.5 percent and reached 11,235 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 19 as Indonesian shares outperformed most regional peers and Indonesia sold more government bonds than targeted. On Tuesday, the country sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) of government bonds, more than the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. Wednesday's gain for Indonesia's currency was later pared to 0.3 percent on month-end dollar demand from domestic companies. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.37 98.13 +0.78 Sing dlr 1.2377 1.2357 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.391 29.466 +0.26 Korean won 1056.60 1060.80 +0.40 *Baht 30.95 31.14 +0.60 Peso 43.07 43.17 +0.23 Rupiah 11260.00 11292.00 +0.28 Rupee 61.35 61.66 +0.50 Ringgit 3.1575 3.1725 +0.48 Yuan 6.0864 6.0935 +0.12 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.37 86.79 -10.87 Sing dlr 1.2377 1.2219 -1.28 Taiwan dlr 29.391 29.136 -0.87 Korean won 1056.60 1070.60 +1.33 Baht 30.95 30.61 -1.10 Peso 43.07 41.05 -4.69 Rupiah 11260.00 9630.00 -14.48 Rupee 61.35 54.99 -10.37 Ringgit 3.1575 3.0580 -3.15 Yuan 6.0864 6.2303 +2.36 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. ($1 = 11291.5000 Indonesian rupiah) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)