By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Emerging Asian currencies rose
on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented
expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off from paring
its stimulus at least until early 2014.
The South Korean won hit a nine-month high,
nearing its peak this year, on sustained stock inflows.
The Malaysian ringgit advanced on short-covering,
while Indonesia's rupiah touched a near five-week high
after a strong bond sale.
Regional share-prices also rose as U.S. nonfarm payrolls
increased by 148,000 workers in September, less than expected.
While the employment gain in August was revised up, the July
figure was revised down to the weakest since June 2012.
The data implied the world's biggest economy was losing
stream before the U.S. government shutdown for more than two
weeks.
After the indicator, a majority of U.S. primary dealers said
the Fed would not start trimming its bond-buying programme until
March of next year, a Reuters poll showed.
"The net impact is going to be Asian currency-supportive, as
it will push out market pricing for a taper into potentially the
late stages of Q1 after a hopeful resolution to the U.S.
government's fiscal difficulties," Scotiabank said in a client
note.
"We will have to be much less bearish on the space over the
coming four months, at least until clearer signals from the Fed
and its policy trajectory are present."
WON
The won rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,055.0 per dollar,
its strongest since Jan. 18 on demand from offshore funds.
Foreign investors were set to extend their buying streak in
Seoul's main stock exchange to a record 39th session.
Still, investors hesitated to push the South Korean currency
above this year's high of 1,054.5 on growing caution over
possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities.
Local importers bought dollars on dips for payments and some
traders took profits from the won.
The local unit is seen having resistance lines at the 2013
peak and also at 1,048.9, its high of 2011.
"It may test this year's high next week if exporters'
month-end deals intensify," said a senior foreign bank trader in
Seoul.
"But we may see aggressive intervention when the won loses
momentum," said the trader, adding that an end of foreign stock
inflows could trigger such official dollar purchases.
RINGGIT
The ringgit advanced as investors covered bearish positions
and three-year government bond yield slid to 3.125
percent, the lowest since June 10.
However, the Malaysian currency gave up some of its earlier
gains as local traders took profits around the session high of
3.1410 per dollar.
It has a chart resistance at 3.1396, a 200-day moving
average. The ringgit has been weaker than the average since late
May.
Investors were also awaiting Malaysia's 2014 budget, to be
announced on Friday.
RUPIAH
The rupiah gained as much as 0.5 percent and reached 11,235
per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 19 as Indonesian shares
outperformed most regional peers and Indonesia sold more
government bonds than targeted.
On Tuesday, the country sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.1
billion) of government bonds, more than the indicative target of
8 trillion rupiah.
Wednesday's gain for Indonesia's currency was later pared to
0.3 percent on month-end dollar demand from domestic companies.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.37 98.13 +0.78
Sing dlr 1.2377 1.2357 -0.16
Taiwan dlr 29.391 29.466 +0.26
Korean won 1056.60 1060.80 +0.40
*Baht 30.95 31.14 +0.60
Peso 43.07 43.17 +0.23
Rupiah 11260.00 11292.00 +0.28
Rupee 61.35 61.66 +0.50
Ringgit 3.1575 3.1725 +0.48
Yuan 6.0864 6.0935 +0.12
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.37 86.79 -10.87
Sing dlr 1.2377 1.2219 -1.28
Taiwan dlr 29.391 29.136 -0.87
Korean won 1056.60 1070.60 +1.33
Baht 30.95 30.61 -1.10
Peso 43.07 41.05 -4.69
Rupiah 11260.00 9630.00 -14.48
Rupee 61.35 54.99 -10.37
Ringgit 3.1575 3.0580 -3.15
Yuan 6.0864 6.2303 +2.36
* Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday.
($1 = 11291.5000 Indonesian rupiah)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)