SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Wednesday as tepid U.S. jobs data cemented views that
the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus at least until early
2014, but they pared some gains on worries about tighter policy
in China.
China's primary short-term money rates jumped
in a delayed reaction to signals from regulators that they are
considering tightening liquidity to tame rising inflationary
pressure.
That dented risk sentiment, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.9
percent, prompting investors to take profits from emerging Asian
currencies. The Singapore dollar turned weaker.
Still, most regional currencies posted daily gains as U.S.
nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 workers in September, less
than expected. While the employment gain in August was revised
up, the July figure was revised down to the weakest since June
2012.
The South Korean won hit a nine-month high as
foreign investors extended their buying spree in Seoul's main
stock market to a record 39th consecutive session.
Exporters' demand for month-end settlements also added support.
The won trimmed some gains as offshore funds took profits
amid the China worries and caution over possible intervention by
Seoul authorities to stem its upside.
The Malaysian ringgit rose on short-covering, while
investors including macro funds took profits amid jitters ahead
of the 2014 budget due on Friday.
The Indonesian rupiah touched a near five-week peak
on strong shares and a day after a strong bond sale.
Month-end dollar demand from local companies limited the
currency's gains.
* Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday.
