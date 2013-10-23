(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as tepid U.S. jobs data cemented views that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus at least until early 2014, but they pared some gains on worries about tighter policy in China. China's primary short-term money rates jumped in a delayed reaction to signals from regulators that they are considering tightening liquidity to tame rising inflationary pressure. That dented risk sentiment, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.9 percent, prompting investors to take profits from emerging Asian currencies. The Singapore dollar turned weaker. Still, most regional currencies posted daily gains as U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 workers in September, less than expected. While the employment gain in August was revised up, the July figure was revised down to the weakest since June 2012. The South Korean won hit a nine-month high as foreign investors extended their buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to a record 39th consecutive session. Exporters' demand for month-end settlements also added support. The won trimmed some gains as offshore funds took profits amid the China worries and caution over possible intervention by Seoul authorities to stem its upside. The Malaysian ringgit rose on short-covering, while investors including macro funds took profits amid jitters ahead of the 2014 budget due on Friday. The Indonesian rupiah touched a near five-week peak on strong shares and a day after a strong bond sale. Month-end dollar demand from local companies limited the currency's gains. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.37 98.13 +0.78 Sing dlr 1.2391 1.2357 -0.27 Taiwan dlr 29.414 29.466 +0.18 Korean won 1057.06 1060.80 +0.35 *Baht 30.95 31.14 +0.60 Peso 43.11 43.17 +0.14 Rupiah 11265.00 11292.00 +0.24 Rupee 61.60 61.66 +0.09 Ringgit 3.1650 3.1725 +0.24 Yuan 6.0867 6.0935 +0.11 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.37 86.79 -10.87 Sing dlr 1.2391 1.2219 -1.39 Taiwan dlr 29.414 29.136 -0.95 Korean won 1057.06 1070.60 +1.28 Baht 30.95 30.61 -1.10 Peso 43.11 41.05 -4.78 Rupiah 11265.00 9630.00 -14.51 Rupee 61.60 54.99 -10.73 Ringgit 3.1650 3.0580 -3.38 Yuan 6.0867 6.2303 +2.36 * Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)