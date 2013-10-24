* Long yuan positions largest since late May * Bullish won bets highest since mid-January * Singapore dlr long positions double to 13-month high By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Long positions in the Chinese yuan hit a five-month high in the last two weeks as investors grew more bullish on most emerging Asian currencies on growing views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place longer, a Reuters poll showed. Bullish bets on the yuan rose to their largest level since late May, according to the survey of 14 currency analysts. The renminbi touched a record high to the dollar on Thursday for the second straight session, buoyed by hopes that the central bank may allow it to appreciate further and as China's economy showed signs of stabilisation. The South Korean won enjoyed the largest long positions since mid-January, according to the poll, which was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. The won on Thursday hit 1,054.3 per dollar, its strongest since Aug. 2, 2011, although it turned lower after foreign exchange authorities issued a warning. Sustained stock inflows and demand from exporters lifted the South Korean currency. Long positions in the Singapore dollar nearly doubled to their largest level since September 2012 after the central bank earlier this month kept its tight policy stance with solid third quarter growth and warned of higher core inflation. The mood on most other emerging Asian currencies improved further as weaker-than-expected September U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that the Fed will hold off from paring its bond-buying programme until early 2014. Bullish bets on both the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit rose to the highest levels since early May. Sentiment toward the Indonesian rupiah became almost neutral after sustained pessimism for more than a year as capital inflows lifted the currency to its strongest in more than six weeks. Investors were already upbeat on most emerging Asian currencies in the previous poll with bullish bets on the Indian rupee having resurfaced for the first time since early May. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 24-Oct -1.71 -1.38 -0.73 0.08 -0.43 -0.19 -0.42 -0.59 -0.05 10-Oct -1.29 -1.05 -0.38 0.80 -0.49 -0.20 -0.26 -0.23 -0.04 26-Sept -1.23 -1.17 -0.54 0.79 -0.53 0.05 -0.18 -0.38 0.03 12-Sept -0.96 -1.04 -0.25 1.50 -0.59 0.17 0.27 -0.05 0.22 29-Aug -0.91 0.07 0.78 2.00 0.39 1.95 1.55 1.07 1.35 15-Aug -0.78 -0.14 0.27 1.22 0.05 1.50 1.24 0.55 0.53 1-Aug -0.38 -0.42 0.50 1.55 0.24 0.99 1.24 0.36 0.50 18-July -0.61 -0.33 0.19 1.44 0.01 1.01 0.67 0.48 0.21 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)