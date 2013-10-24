(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
seven-week high on Thursday, leading gains among emerging Asian
currencies, on a survey showing solid growth in Chinese
manufacturing, while South Korea's won turned weaker as
authorities intervened to slow its rise.
The rupiah rose as much as 1.3 percent to 11,125
per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 5, according to Thomson
Reuters data, on demand from custodian banks and real money
funds.
Jakarta shares outperformed most regional stocks
with a 0.7 percent gain, while most government bond yields slid.
The Malaysian ringgit edged up as some investors
hoped the government may deliver measures to improve the fiscal
deficit on Friday.
The ringgit, however, gave up most of initial gains due to
dollar demand linked to daily fixing. Leveraged funds also sold
the currency.
The South Korean won earlier hit a near 27-month
high to the dollar. The won turned weaker to fall the most in
two months as foreign exchange authorities were spotted buying
dollars and after an official warning on its appreciation.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.39 97.39 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2390 +0.07
Taiwan dlr 29.436 29.425 -0.04
Korean won 1060.49 1055.80 -0.44
Baht 31.16 31.14 -0.08
Peso 43.09 43.11 +0.05
Rupiah 11140.00 11265.00 +1.12
Rupee 61.55 61.59 +0.06
Ringgit 3.1630 3.1680 +0.16
Yuan 6.0834 6.0835 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.39 86.79 -10.88
Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2219 -1.31
Taiwan dlr 29.436 29.136 -1.02
Korean won 1060.49 1070.60 +0.95
Baht 31.16 30.61 -1.77
Peso 43.09 41.05 -4.73
Rupiah 11140.00 9630.00 -13.55
Rupee 61.55 54.99 -10.66
Ringgit 3.1630 3.0580 -3.32
Yuan 6.0834 6.2303 +2.41
