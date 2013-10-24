(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 24 The Indonesian rupiah hit a seven-week high on Thursday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, on a survey showing solid growth in Chinese manufacturing, while South Korea's won turned weaker as authorities intervened to slow its rise. The rupiah rose as much as 1.3 percent to 11,125 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 5, according to Thomson Reuters data, on demand from custodian banks and real money funds. Jakarta shares outperformed most regional stocks with a 0.7 percent gain, while most government bond yields slid. The Malaysian ringgit edged up as some investors hoped the government may deliver measures to improve the fiscal deficit on Friday. The ringgit, however, gave up most of initial gains due to dollar demand linked to daily fixing. Leveraged funds also sold the currency. The South Korean won earlier hit a near 27-month high to the dollar. The won turned weaker to fall the most in two months as foreign exchange authorities were spotted buying dollars and after an official warning on its appreciation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.39 97.39 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2390 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.436 29.425 -0.04 Korean won 1060.49 1055.80 -0.44 Baht 31.16 31.14 -0.08 Peso 43.09 43.11 +0.05 Rupiah 11140.00 11265.00 +1.12 Rupee 61.55 61.59 +0.06 Ringgit 3.1630 3.1680 +0.16 Yuan 6.0834 6.0835 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.39 86.79 -10.88 Sing dlr 1.2381 1.2219 -1.31 Taiwan dlr 29.436 29.136 -1.02 Korean won 1060.49 1070.60 +0.95 Baht 31.16 30.61 -1.77 Peso 43.09 41.05 -4.73 Rupiah 11140.00 9630.00 -13.55 Rupee 61.55 54.99 -10.66 Ringgit 3.1630 3.0580 -3.32 Yuan 6.0834 6.2303 +2.41 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)