Oct 25 The following table shows the position of
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0140 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.26 97.29 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2377 1.2374 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.398 29.452 +0.19
Korean won 1062.70 1061.00 -0.16
Baht 31.14 31.16 +0.06
Peso 43.10 43.09 -0.02
Rupiah 11150.00 11140.00 -0.09
Rupee 61.46 61.46 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1530 3.1605 +0.24
Yuan 6.0816 6.0820 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.26 86.79 -10.76
Sing dlr 1.2377 1.2219 -1.28
Taiwan dlr 29.398 29.136 -0.89
Korean won 1062.70 1070.60 +0.74
Baht 31.14 30.61 -1.70
Peso 43.10 41.05 -4.76
Rupiah 11150.00 9630.00 -13.63
Rupee 61.46 54.99 -10.53
Ringgit 3.1530 3.0580 -3.01
Yuan 6.0816 6.2303 +2.45
