Oct 28 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.47 97.39 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2357 1.2355 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.400 29.455 +0.19 Korean won 1061.35 1061.80 +0.04 Baht 31.05 31.07 +0.06 *Peso 43.05 43.05 +0.00 Rupiah 11000.00 11010.00 +0.09 Rupee 61.46 61.46 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1310 3.1568 +0.82 Yuan 6.0830 6.0840 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.47 86.79 -10.96 Sing dlr 1.2357 1.2219 -1.12 Taiwan dlr 29.400 29.136 -0.90 Korean won 1061.35 1070.60 +0.87 Baht 31.05 30.61 -1.42 Peso 43.05 41.05 -4.65 Rupiah 11000.00 9630.00 -12.45 Rupee 61.46 54.99 -10.53 Ringgit 3.1310 3.0580 -2.33 Yuan 6.0830 6.2303 +2.42 * Financial markets in the Philippines are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)