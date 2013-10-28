(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 28 The Malaysian ringgit raced to its highest in more than four months on Monday as government steps to tackle a worrying fiscal deficit attracted capital inflows, while the Indonesian rupiah slid on month-end corporate dollar demand. The ringgit rose as much as 1.1 percent to 3.1220 per dollar, its strongest since June 17. On Friday, the government announced a new consumption tax at a higher-than-expected 6 percent, abolished subsidies on sugar, and hiked property taxes to dent a surge in home prices. The Malaysian currency, however, gave up a part of its initial rises as local investors took profits, and ended the day up 0.7 percent. Fitch Ratings, which cut the Malaysia's sovereign rating outlook in July, said the budget signaled reforms but stressed that implementation was key. The rupiah fell as dollar bids from domestic companies prompted investors to book profits from the last week's best performing emerging Asian currency. Meanwhile, most emerging Asian currencies barely budged as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.56 97.39 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.2360 1.2355 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.437 29.455 +0.06 Korean won 1060.75 1061.80 +0.10 Baht 31.02 31.07 +0.16 *Peso 43.05 43.05 +0.00 Rupiah 11075.00 11010.00 -0.59 Rupee 61.50 61.46 -0.07 Ringgit 3.1360 3.1568 +0.66 Yuan 6.0855 6.0840 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.56 86.79 -11.04 Sing dlr 1.2360 1.2219 -1.14 Taiwan dlr 29.437 29.136 -1.02 Korean won 1060.75 1070.60 +0.93 Baht 31.02 30.61 -1.32 Peso 43.05 41.05 -4.65 Rupiah 11075.00 9630.00 -13.05 Rupee 61.50 54.99 -10.59 Ringgit 3.1360 3.0580 -2.49 Yuan 6.0855 6.2303 +2.38 * Financial markets in the Philippines were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)