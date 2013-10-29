Oct 29 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.60 97.67 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2374 1.2375 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.407 29.460 +0.18 Korean won 1060.60 1061.10 +0.05 Baht 31.11 31.07 -0.14 Peso 43.11 43.05 -0.13 Rupiah 11065.00 11048.00 -0.15 Rupee 61.52 61.52 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1390 3.1355 -0.11 Yuan 6.0870 6.0855 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.60 86.79 -11.08 Sing dlr 1.2374 1.2219 -1.25 Taiwan dlr 29.407 29.136 -0.92 Korean won 1060.60 1070.60 +0.94 Baht 31.11 30.61 -1.61 Peso 43.11 41.05 -4.77 Rupiah 11065.00 9630.00 -12.97 Rupee 61.52 54.99 -10.61 Ringgit 3.1390 3.0580 -2.58 Yuan 6.0870 6.2303 +2.35 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SIingapore; Editing by Anand Basu)