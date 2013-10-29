(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as investors booked profits before the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, while the Indian rupee turned higher after the central bank raised its policy rate. The rupee started the session weaker but reversed the course as the Reserve Bank of India as expected lifted the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent to combat stubborn inflation. Indonesia's rupiah, however, led slides among emerging Asian currencies, as foreign banks sold local bonds and on month-end dollar demand from local corporates. The Malaysian ringgit eased as some hedge funds took profits from its gains after the government announced budget measures on Friday to ease its fiscal gap. The Philippine peso weakened on dollar bids from domestic companies and as local interbank speculators covered short dollar positions ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting later in the day. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.47 97.67 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2382 1.2375 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.456 29.460 +0.01 Korean won 1060.42 1061.10 +0.06 Baht 31.03 31.07 +0.11 Peso 43.15 43.05 -0.23 Rupiah 11095.00 11048.00 -0.42 Rupee 61.47 61.52 +0.09 Ringgit 3.1410 3.1355 -0.18 Yuan 6.0897 6.0855 -0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.47 86.79 -10.96 Sing dlr 1.2382 1.2219 -1.32 Taiwan dlr 29.456 29.136 -1.09 Korean won 1060.42 1070.60 +0.96 Baht 31.03 30.61 -1.35 Peso 43.15 41.05 -4.87 Rupiah 11095.00 9630.00 -13.20 Rupee 61.47 54.99 -10.53 Ringgit 3.1410 3.0580 -2.64 Yuan 6.0897 6.2303 +2.31 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)