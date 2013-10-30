* Rupiah down on funds, month-end dollar demand * Ringgit lower on dlr-short covering; hedge funds cut losses * Asia FX trading thin ahead of Fed outcome (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 30 The Indonesian rupiah led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as investors took profits on the view that an expected Federal Reserve decision to keep its stimulus intact was already priced into the market. The rupiah fell as real money funds and leveraged funds sold it in non-deliverable forwards markets. The currency came under more pressure from month-end dollar demand and weaker bonds. The Malaysian ringgit slipped as investors covered short dollar positions. The greenback touched a one-week high against a basket of major currencies as investors further slashed bearish bets before the result of the Fed's policy meeting later in the day. The dollar had been under pressure before the meeting due to growing expectations that the U.S. central bank will maintain its bond-buying programme through early next year. These expectations had lifted most emerging Asian currencies, and investors on Wednesday opted to pocket profits before the Fed's decision due at 1800 GMT. OCBC Bank said investors may focus on economic fundamental problems in Asia again. "We caution that relative vulnerabilities within Asia have not dissipated overnight and recent Asian currency resilience has been a byproduct of structural dollar vulnerability, a stabilization of risk appetite levels, and resumption of some net portfolio flows," OCBC Bank said in a client note. "The recent outperformance of the hitherto distressed currencies within Asia in the past month may begin to look slightly saturated going ahead." Most emerging Asian currencies had enjoyed capital inflows as the recent U.S. government shutdown cemented expectations that the Fed will keep its stimulus longer. Last week, the rupiah jumped 2.7 percent against the dollar, its largest weekly gain since June 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indonesian currency was the worst performing Asian currency so far this year as the country was seen one of the most vulnerable to a Fed reduction in stimulus because of Indonesia's sizable current account deficit. RUPIAH The rupiah fell on month-end dollar demand from local companies and as most government bond yields rose. The ten-year yield rose to 7.152 percent from the previous session's 7.019 percent. The five-year yield advanced to 6.741 percent from 6.622 percent. The forward onshore market, or Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), was fixed at 11,161 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's 11,076. Indonesia's trade balance is expected to have swung into deficit in September on softer commodity prices, while inflation in October may have ticked up due to a weaker rupiah, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. This data may put more pressure on the rupiah, traders said. RINGGIT The ringgit eased in thin trading as interbank speculators rushed to cover dollar short positions. But the Malaysian currency pared some of initial losses on demand from leveraged funds. "Investors will wait for the Fed's assessment of the economy, looking for a 'downside risk' phrase," said a senior bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding that such an outlook may help the ringgit rebound. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.14 98.18 +0.04 Sing dlr 1.2394 1.2407 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.423 29.472 +0.17 Korean won 1060.80 1060.60 -0.02 Baht 31.06 31.05 -0.05 Peso 43.19 43.15 -0.09 Rupiah 11205.00 11085.00 -1.07 Rupee 61.54 61.31 -0.37 Ringgit 3.1540 3.1455 -0.27 Yuan 6.0922 6.0902 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.14 86.79 -11.57 Sing dlr 1.2394 1.2219 -1.41 Taiwan dlr 29.423 29.136 -0.98 Korean won 1060.80 1070.60 +0.92 Baht 31.06 30.61 -1.45 Peso 43.19 41.05 -4.95 Rupiah 11205.00 9630.00 -14.06 Rupee 61.54 54.99 -10.64 Ringgit 3.1540 3.0580 -3.04 Yuan 6.0922 6.2303 +2.27 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)