(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 30 The Indonesian rupiah led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as investors booked profits on the view that an expected Federal Reserve decision to keep its stimulus intact was already priced into the market. The rupiah fell as real money funds and leveraged funds sold it in non-deliverable forwards markets. The currency came under more pressure from month-end dollar demand and weaker bonds. Malaysia's ringgit slipped as investors covered short dollar positions. The Singapore dollar, however, turned stronger as real money funds and macro accounts bought the city-state's currency with higher local shares. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.27 98.18 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2384 1.2407 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.452 29.472 +0.07 Korean won 1060.00 1060.60 +0.06 Baht 31.06 31.05 -0.05 Peso 43.10 43.15 +0.12 Rupiah 11195.00 11085.00 -0.98 Rupee 61.42 61.31 -0.18 Ringgit 3.1480 3.1455 -0.08 Yuan 6.0944 6.0902 -0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.27 86.79 -11.68 Sing dlr 1.2384 1.2219 -1.33 Taiwan dlr 29.452 29.136 -1.07 Korean won 1060.00 1070.60 +1.00 Baht 31.06 30.61 -1.45 Peso 43.10 41.05 -4.76 Rupiah 11195.00 9630.00 -13.98 Rupee 61.42 54.99 -10.47 Ringgit 3.1480 3.0580 -2.86 Yuan 6.0944 6.2303 +2.23 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)