* Rupiah falls 1 pct on weaker stocks, bonds * Won firmer after U.S. Treasury report * S.Korea still suspected of intervening (Adds text, updates prices.) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's steady stance disappointed some expectations of more dovish comments, prompting investors to book profits from monthly gains in regional units. The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso led the daily depreciation. Malaysia's ringgit also slid as investors cut bullish bets on the best performing emerging Asian currency in October. The South Korean won, however, edged higher after a U.S. Treasury report urged Asia's fourth-largest economy to refrain from targeting exchange rate. The Fed on Wednesday decided to keep buying $85 billion in assets a month and sounded only slightly less optimistic about growth. However, it dropped a phrase expressing concern about a run-up in borrowing costs, suggesting it was comfortable with interest rates at their current level. Traders of rate futures kept bets in place that the U.S. central bank will wait to raise rates until at least April 2015. Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to extend gains in November as expectations of steady U.S. monetary policy have been widely priced in, traders and analysts said. "Asian currencies may lose appreciation momentum. They have reflected the Fed's policy, but they have not priced in possible rebound in the U.S. economy," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "It may be better to reduce Asia FX positions on rallies rather than to add more. Some Asian stocks are seen overbought," Park added. In October, emerging Asian currencies are poised to see monthly gains. The ringgit has risen 3.2 percent against the dollar, which would be the largest monthly gain since January 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data. Investors welcomed the government's plans to tackle a fiscal deficit including a new consumption tax. The rupiah has advanced 2.6 percent on capital inflows. Indonesia was seen one of the most vulnerable to the Fed's possible cut in the bond-buying programme due to the country's current account deficit. The Indian rupee has gained 2.0 percent, while both the Singapore dollar and the won have been up 1.4 percent. The Philippine peso has risen 0.6 percent. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as bond yields extended rises and stocks underperformed most of regional peers. The five-year bond yield rose to 6.883 percent from the previous day's 6.748 percent, while three-year yield advanced to 6.742 percent from 6.645 percent. Month-end dollar demand also put pressure on the rupiah, traders said. "The rupiah is still vulnerable," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the trader has already built up short positions in the rupiah around 11,000 to the dollar. Investors are awaiting September trade and October inflation data due on Friday. The country's trade balance is expected to have swung into deficit in September, while inflation in October may have ticked up, a Reuters poll showed. Another currency trader in Jakarta said some investors may look for chances to buy the rupiah on dips due to some hopes that those economic indicators may be better than expected. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell 0.4 percent to 43.29 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 10, as interbank speculators covered dollar-short positions before a long weekend. The Philippine financial markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday. Local bond yields also rose, putting pressure on the peso. WON The won edged up on exporters' month-end demand and after a U.S. Treasury report urged South Korea to refrain from targeting the exchange rate and only resort to intervention under "exceptional circumstances." Morgan Stanley said it prefers the won on the possibility of increased political pressure. "We remain short (dollar/won), looking for an eventual break of the post-Lehman low of 1,048 to open the way for a move towards 1,000," Morgan Stanley said in a client note. The won's upside, however, was limited as South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of buying dollar to stem its appreciation, traders said. A South Korean foreign exchange official said that the authorities had no plans to change their exchange rate stance. Traders hesitated to chase the won around current levels. "The authorities carried out only smoothing operation," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to the authorities' actions to limit volatility. "Despite exporters' demand, it is difficult for interbank players to buy the won here." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.41 98.53 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2390 1.2393 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.375 29.475 +0.34 Korean won 1059.55 1060.20 +0.06 Baht 31.08 31.06 -0.06 Peso 43.27 43.10 -0.38 Rupiah 11280.00 11165.00 -1.02 Rupee 61.35 61.24 -0.18 Ringgit 3.1565 3.1485 -0.25 Yuan 6.0950 6.0938 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.41 86.79 -11.81 Sing dlr 1.2390 1.2219 -1.38 Taiwan dlr 29.375 29.136 -0.81 Korean won 1059.55 1070.60 +1.04 Baht 31.08 30.61 -1.51 Peso 43.27 41.05 -5.12 Rupiah 11280.00 9630.00 -14.63 Rupee 61.35 54.99 -10.36 Ringgit 3.1565 3.0580 -3.12 Yuan 6.0950 6.2303 +2.22 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)