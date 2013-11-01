Nov 1 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.29 98.35 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2433 1.2420 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.417 29.455 +0.13 Korean won 1063.00 1060.70 -0.22 Baht 31.18 31.10 -0.26 *Peso 43.21 43.21 +0.00 Rupiah 11365.00 11265.00 -0.88 Rupee 61.50 61.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1840 3.1556 -0.89 Yuan 6.0945 6.0945 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.29 86.79 -11.70 Sing dlr 1.2433 1.2219 -1.72 Taiwan dlr 29.417 29.136 -0.96 Korean won 1063.00 1070.60 +0.71 Baht 31.18 30.61 -1.83 Peso 43.21 41.05 -5.00 Rupiah 11365.00 9630.00 -15.27 Rupee 61.50 54.99 -10.59 Ringgit 3.1840 3.0580 -3.96 Yuan 6.0945 6.2303 +2.23 * The Philippine financial markets are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)