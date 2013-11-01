(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 1 The Indian rupee hit three-week lows on Friday, leading declines among emerging Asian currencies as solid U.S. data revived worries the Federal Reserve might start cutting its monetary stimulus soon. Some of Friday's initial losses for emerging Asian currencies were pared by news that two surveys showed China's manufacturing sector grew at the fastest pace in 18 months in October. Still, most regional units were poised to see weekly slides as the dollar hit a two-week high against a basket of major currencies. Business activity in the U.S. Midwest rose more than expected in October and weekly U.S. jobless claims also fell, data showed. The rupee fell as much as 0.8 percent to 61.96 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 10. Indian factories cut production in October with overall activity contracting for the third straight month, while other Asian factory sectors grew at their fastest pace in months led by China. For the week, the Indonesian rupiah was on track to be worst performing emerging Asian currency, with a 2.7 percent loss against the dollar. If that loss is maintained, this will be the rupiah's largest weekly fall since late August, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Malaysian ringgit has lost 0.9 percent while the rupee has fallen 0.7 percent. The Singapore dollar has eased 0.5 percent and the Thai baht has shed 0.4 percent. The Philippine peso, which did not trade in the local market on Friday due to a holiday, slid 0.4 percent this week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.12 98.35 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2420 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.452 29.455 +0.01 Korean won 1060.91 1060.70 -0.02 Baht 31.16 31.10 -0.19 *Peso 43.21 43.21 +0.00 Rupiah 11310.00 11265.00 -0.40 Rupee 61.88 61.50 -0.61 Ringgit 3.1720 3.1556 -0.52 Yuan 6.0996 6.0945 -0.08 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.12 86.79 -11.55 Sing dlr 1.2422 1.2219 -1.63 Taiwan dlr 29.452 29.136 -1.07 Korean won 1060.91 1070.60 +0.91 Baht 31.16 30.61 -1.77 Peso 43.21 41.05 -5.00 Rupiah 11310.00 9630.00 -14.85 Rupee 61.88 54.99 -11.13 Ringgit 3.1720 3.0580 -3.59 Yuan 6.0996 6.2303 +2.14 * Philippine financial markets were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)