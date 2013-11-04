* Baht down as Thai shares hits 1-mth low * Rupiah lower on weaker stocks, bonds * Some foreign banks buy Indonesia bonds for yields -traders * Philippine peso falls on catch-up plays (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Most emerging Asian currencies extended slides on Monday as investors added bearish bets on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to scale back its stimulus this year after strong economic data. A weaker euro also hurt emerging Asian currencies amid increasing views that the European Central Bank will be forced to cut interest rates to support growth. Regional currencies failed to find support from strong Chinese service sector activity data. The Thai baht weakened on fears about heightening opposition against a political amnesty bill. The Indonesian rupiah slid on lower stocks and bond prices, while the Philippine peso fell on catch-up selling. "You get a stronger USD this month since the October data, which was expected to be weak from the U.S. (government) shutdown. But it isn't having as much impact on the October economic data," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Emerging Asian currencies are expected to retreat further, Yokota added. Last week, most regional units fell as solid U.S. data revived expectations that the Fed might reduce its monthly bond-buying programme starting in December, rather than in March as many in the market currently anticipate. The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in more than two years in October, an industry report showed on Friday, spurring views on the Fed's possible policy shift. Still, some traders preferred a defensive stance ahead of policy meetings of major central banks this week including the ECB's gathering on Thursday. Investors are also awaiting economic data such as U.S. October jobs data due on Friday. "There is no reason for Asian currencies to be strong and the market stays long dollar versus Asia," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. "But this week, we got a lot of big events, so market will adjust positions." BAHT The baht fell as Bangkok shares hit a near one-month low, underperforming peers in Southeast Asia, amid worries about political tension. "There is going to be a demonstration this afternoon in central Bangkok, and there is some wariness about that," said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore. "I wonder whether this will be an issue that will last for a while. Especially in the case of topics related to politics, they often tend to simmer," he added. Five-year bond yield rose to 3.63 percent, the highest since Oct. 1. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Thai capital on Friday after lawmakers approved a draft political amnesty bill that could allow the return of self-exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, one of Thailand's most polarising figures. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as Indonesian stocks and bond prices fell. The 10-year bond yield rose to 7.853 percent from Friday's 7.563 percent, while the five-year yield advanced to 7.269 percent from 7.031 percent. The three-year yield jumped to 7.106 percent from 6.647 percent. The forward onshore market, or Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), was fixed at 11,389 per dollar, compared with Friday's 11,354. Some foreign banks, however, bought Indonesian bonds, limiting the rupiah's downside, traders said. "Offshore investors still demand higher yields," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the rupiah is seen finding support around 11,400 per dollar. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.4 percent to 43.37 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 2. Investors added dollar positions against the Philippine currency. Local financial markets were closed on Friday when most other emerging Asian currencies fell. The peso found some relief with three- and five-year bond yields lower, but traders looked to sell it on rallies. "Buying dollar on dips is still preferred play on dollar/peso, given that the downside remains well defended by intervention," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. The peso may weaken to 43.50 per dollar in a near term and eventually 43.70, the trader added. The central bank had been spotted buying dollars to stem volatility when the peso was around 43.00 per dollar, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move *Japan yen 98.75 98.72 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2423 1.2430 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.418 29.470 +0.18 Korean won 1061.95 1060.70 -0.12 Baht 31.28 31.19 -0.29 Peso 43.32 43.21 -0.25 Rupiah 11365.00 11330.00 -0.31 *Rupee 61.74 61.74 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1760 3.1725 -0.11 Yuan 6.0991 6.0995 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.75 86.79 -12.11 Sing dlr 1.2423 1.2219 -1.64 Taiwan dlr 29.418 29.136 -0.96 Korean won 1061.95 1070.60 +0.81 Baht 31.28 30.61 -2.14 Peso 43.32 41.05 -5.24 Rupiah 11365.00 9630.00 -15.27 Rupee 61.74 54.99 -10.93 Ringgit 3.1760 3.0580 -3.72 Yuan 6.0991 6.2303 +2.15 * Financial markets in India and Japan are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)