(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as investors added bearish bets on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to scale back its stimulus this year after strong economic data. Thailand's baht also weakened on fears about heightening opposition against a political amnesty bill. The Philippine peso eased on catch-up selling. Local markets were closed for a holiday on Friday when most emerging Asian currencies slid. The South Korean won ended domestic trade weaker as foreign investors were set for their largest net stock sales in 17 weeks and on dollar demand from importers. Indonesia's rupiah edged weaker on lower stocks and bond prices. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.63 98.72 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2418 1.2430 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.483 29.470 -0.04 Korean won 1062.57 1060.70 -0.18 Baht 31.25 31.19 -0.19 Peso 43.30 43.21 -0.21 Rupiah 11340.00 11330.00 -0.09 Rupee 61.74 61.74 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1720 3.1725 +0.02 Yuan 6.0987 6.0995 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.63 86.79 -12.00 Sing dlr 1.2418 1.2219 -1.60 Taiwan dlr 29.483 29.136 -1.18 Korean won 1062.57 1070.60 +0.76 Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05 Peso 43.31 41.05 -5.22 Rupiah 11340.00 9630.00 -15.08 Rupee 61.74 54.99 -10.93 Ringgit 3.1720 3.0580 -3.59 Yuan 6.0987 6.2303 +2.16 * Financial markets in India and Japan were closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)