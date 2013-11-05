Nov 5 The following table shows the position of
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.37 98.60 +0.23
Sing dlr 1.2420 1.2424 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.392 29.506 +0.39
Korean won 1062.25 1062.90 +0.06
Baht 31.30 31.25 -0.16
Peso 43.33 43.30 -0.06
*Rupiah 11345.00 11345.00 +0.00
Rupee 61.74 61.74 +0.00
*Ringgit 3.1715 3.1740 +0.08
Yuan 6.0978 6.0992 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.37 86.79 -11.77
Sing dlr 1.2420 1.2219 -1.62
Taiwan dlr 29.392 29.136 -0.87
Korean won 1062.25 1070.60 +0.79
Baht 31.30 30.61 -2.20
Peso 43.33 41.05 -5.25
Rupiah 11345.00 9630.00 -15.12
Rupee 61.74 54.99 -10.93
Ringgit 3.1715 3.0580 -3.58
Yuan 6.0978 6.2303 +2.17
* Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for
holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)