(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 5 The Philippine peso led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as regional units recovered after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was in no hurry to taper its monetary stimulus. The peso rose amid lower government bond yields with data showing October inflation at a slower-than-expected 2.9 percent. The Philippine 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points to 3.565 percent, its lowest since Aug. 15. Five-year yield slid to 3.013 percent from the previous session's 3.154 percent. The South Korean won gained on exporters' demand for settlements, while foreign financial institutions lifted the Taiwan dollar. The Thai baht recovered after an early loss, thanks to a rebound in local stocks. The baht initially fell on concern over political tensions. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0847 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.25 98.60 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2423 1.2424 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.447 29.506 +0.20 Korean won 1060.68 1062.90 +0.21 Baht 31.25 31.25 +0.00 Peso 43.20 43.30 +0.23 *Rupiah 11345.00 11345.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.73 61.74 +0.02 *Ringgit 3.1715 3.1740 +0.08 Yuan 6.0968 6.0992 +0.04 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.25 86.79 -11.66 Sing dlr 1.2423 1.2219 -1.64 Taiwan dlr 29.447 29.136 -1.06 Korean won 1060.68 1070.60 +0.94 Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05 Peso 43.20 41.05 -4.98 Rupiah 11345.00 9630.00 -15.12 Rupee 61.73 54.99 -10.91 Ringgit 3.1715 3.0580 -3.58 Yuan 6.0968 6.2303 +2.19 * Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)