SINGAPORE, Nov 5 The Philippine peso led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday as regional units
recovered after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was in no hurry
to taper its monetary stimulus.
The peso rose amid lower government bond yields
with data showing October inflation at a slower-than-expected
2.9 percent.
The Philippine 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis
points to 3.565 percent, its lowest since Aug. 15. Five-year
yield slid to 3.013 percent from the previous session's 3.154
percent.
The South Korean won gained on exporters' demand
for settlements, while foreign financial institutions lifted the
Taiwan dollar.
The Thai baht recovered after an early loss, thanks
to a rebound in local stocks. The baht initially fell on
concern over political tensions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0847 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.25 98.60 +0.36
Sing dlr 1.2423 1.2424 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.447 29.506 +0.20
Korean won 1060.68 1062.90 +0.21
Baht 31.25 31.25 +0.00
Peso 43.20 43.30 +0.23
*Rupiah 11345.00 11345.00 +0.00
Rupee 61.73 61.74 +0.02
*Ringgit 3.1715 3.1740 +0.08
Yuan 6.0968 6.0992 +0.04
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.25 86.79 -11.66
Sing dlr 1.2423 1.2219 -1.64
Taiwan dlr 29.447 29.136 -1.06
Korean won 1060.68 1070.60 +0.94
Baht 31.25 30.61 -2.05
Peso 43.20 41.05 -4.98
Rupiah 11345.00 9630.00 -15.12
Rupee 61.73 54.99 -10.91
Ringgit 3.1715 3.0580 -3.58
Yuan 6.0968 6.2303 +2.19
* Financial markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were closed for
holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)