Nov 6 The following table shows the position of
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0130 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.43 98.50 +0.07
Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2420 -0.18
Taiwan dlr 29.408 29.466 +0.20
Korean won 1062.40 1061.20 -0.11
Baht 31.28 31.24 -0.13
Peso 43.27 43.20 -0.17
Rupiah 11390.00 11345.00 -0.40
Rupee 61.63 61.63 +0.00
Ringgit 3.1845 3.1740 -0.33
Yuan 6.0976 6.0968 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.43 86.79 -11.83
Sing dlr 1.2443 1.2219 -1.80
Taiwan dlr 29.408 29.136 -0.92
Korean won 1062.40 1070.60 +0.77
Baht 31.28 30.61 -2.14
Peso 43.27 41.05 -5.13
Rupiah 11390.00 9630.00 -15.45
Rupee 61.63 54.99 -10.77
Ringgit 3.1845 3.0580 -3.97
Yuan 6.0976 6.2303 +2.18
