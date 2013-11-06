(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 The Indonesian rupiah hit a
four-week low on Wednesday while India's rupee led losses among
emerging Asian currencies as a strong U.S. economic report
renewed fears the Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus
from next month.
The rupiah fell as much as 0.7 percent to 11,420
per dollar after Deputy Trade Minister Bayu Krisnamurthi said
the country expected an overall trade deficit in 2013 of $6-8
billion.
That compared with the last year's trade gap of $1.63
billion.
The Indonesian currency showed muted reaction to data
showing the country's growth in the third quarter was the
slowest in nearly four years, as the result was widely expected.
A government debt sale on Wednesday did not affect the
currency as the finance ministry raised 8 trillion rupiah
($704.5 million) as targeted with most yields higher compared
with the previous auction on Oct. 22.
The rupee weakened past 62.00 per dollar to hit its
weakest since Oct. 10 on sustained dollar demand from state-run
banks amid speculation that oil companies are now meeting some
of their dollar needs in markets.
Malaysian's ringgit eased as local investors sold
it with higher bond yields.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0855 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.55 98.50 -0.05
Sing dlr 1.2419 1.2420 +0.01
Taiwan dlr 29.448 29.466 +0.06
Korean won 1060.77 1061.20 +0.04
Baht 31.28 31.24 -0.13
Peso 43.29 43.20 -0.22
Rupiah 11405.00 11345.00 -0.53
Rupee 62.20 61.63 -0.92
Ringgit 3.1800 3.1740 -0.19
Yuan 6.0927 6.0968 +0.07
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.55 86.79 -11.93
Sing dlr 1.2419 1.2219 -1.61
Taiwan dlr 29.448 29.136 -1.06
Korean won 1060.77 1070.60 +0.93
Baht 31.28 30.61 -2.14
Peso 43.29 41.05 -5.17
Rupiah 11405.00 9630.00 -15.56
Rupee 62.20 54.99 -11.59
Ringgit 3.1800 3.0580 -3.84
Yuan 6.0927 6.2303 +2.26
($1 = 11,355 rupiahs)
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)