(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 6 The Indonesian rupiah hit a four-week low on Wednesday while India's rupee led losses among emerging Asian currencies as a strong U.S. economic report renewed fears the Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus from next month. The rupiah fell as much as 0.7 percent to 11,420 per dollar after Deputy Trade Minister Bayu Krisnamurthi said the country expected an overall trade deficit in 2013 of $6-8 billion. That compared with the last year's trade gap of $1.63 billion. The Indonesian currency showed muted reaction to data showing the country's growth in the third quarter was the slowest in nearly four years, as the result was widely expected. A government debt sale on Wednesday did not affect the currency as the finance ministry raised 8 trillion rupiah ($704.5 million) as targeted with most yields higher compared with the previous auction on Oct. 22. The rupee weakened past 62.00 per dollar to hit its weakest since Oct. 10 on sustained dollar demand from state-run banks amid speculation that oil companies are now meeting some of their dollar needs in markets. Malaysian's ringgit eased as local investors sold it with higher bond yields. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0855 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.55 98.50 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2419 1.2420 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.448 29.466 +0.06 Korean won 1060.77 1061.20 +0.04 Baht 31.28 31.24 -0.13 Peso 43.29 43.20 -0.22 Rupiah 11405.00 11345.00 -0.53 Rupee 62.20 61.63 -0.92 Ringgit 3.1800 3.1740 -0.19 Yuan 6.0927 6.0968 +0.07 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.55 86.79 -11.93 Sing dlr 1.2419 1.2219 -1.61 Taiwan dlr 29.448 29.136 -1.06 Korean won 1060.77 1070.60 +0.93 Baht 31.28 30.61 -2.14 Peso 43.29 41.05 -5.17 Rupiah 11405.00 9630.00 -15.56 Rupee 62.20 54.99 -11.59 Ringgit 3.1800 3.0580 -3.84 Yuan 6.0927 6.2303 +2.26 ($1 = 11,355 rupiahs) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)