SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Most emerging Asian currencies
edged up on Thursday, helped by the euro's strength, but many
investors stayed wary ahead of key U.S. economic data for clues
on when the Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus.
Investors are also keeping an eye on a policy meeting of the
European Central Bank later in the day.
The Philippine peso rose on demand from local
interbank speculators. The Indonesian rupiah advanced
on exporters.
India's rupee, however, eased on a Standard &
Poor's report about a possible ratings downgrade next year if
the new government failed to push economic growth. The rupee
pared some initial losses with intervention spotted.
The Indian currency will struggle to gain any ground in the
next 12 months due to uncertainty around elections, the
country's external deficit and the impact of a possible tapering
in the Fed's stimulus programme, a Reuters poll showed.
Investors already scaled back bullish bets on emerging Asian
currencies in the last two weeks on caution over the timing of
the U.S. central bank's policy shift, according to a separate
Reuters survey.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.64 98.67 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2426 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 29.462 29.480 +0.06
Korean won 1060.60 1060.90 +0.03
Baht 31.27 31.28 +0.03
Peso 43.21 43.29 +0.19
Rupiah 11390.00 11405.00 +0.13
Rupee 62.46 62.39 -0.10
Ringgit 3.1780 3.1808 +0.09
Yuan 6.0937 6.0927 -0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.64 86.79 -12.01
Sing dlr 1.2414 1.2219 -1.57
Taiwan dlr 29.462 29.136 -1.11
Korean won 1060.60 1070.60 +0.94
Baht 31.27 30.61 -2.11
Peso 43.21 41.05 -5.00
Rupiah 11390.00 9630.00 -15.45
Rupee 62.46 54.99 -11.95
Ringgit 3.1780 3.0580 -3.78
Yuan 6.0937 6.2303 +2.24
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)