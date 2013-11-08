* Most Asia FX to see another week of losses * Won dips on importers; exporters limit slides * Singapore dollar turns higher on yuan fixing (Adds text. Updates prices.) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday and were on track for another week of losses following strong U.S. growth data and a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank, while investors braced for a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. Regional currencies, however, pared some of their early losses after China fixed the yuan's midpoint stronger before the country's third plenum at the weekend. Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy expanded at a faster-than-expected 2.8 percent annual rate in the third quarter, although much of the gain came from inventory gains which economists said could weigh on fourth-quarter growth. All eyes were now on the U.S. October jobs report due at 1230 GMT for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its monetary stimulus. Economists forecast 125,000 jobs were created in October, slowing from 148,000 jobs in September. If the results beat forecasts, implying a 16-day U.S. government shutdown did not hurt the economy, expectations may rise for the Fed to start cutting its bond-buying programme within this year. "Today's NFP data is crucial, which may provide further pressure for Asia ex-Japan FX to weaken," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "We continue to prefer holding USD's against regional Asian units, particularly against those that have weaker structural economic issues such as India, Indonesia and Malaysia." Most regional currencies were set to post weekly losses, led by the Indian rupee, after sliding in the previous week. The rupee has fallen 1.6 percent against the dollar and the Indonesian rupiah has lost 0.6 percent this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. Both currencies are seen as vulnerable to the Fed's policy shift due to their current account deficits. Also this week, the Thai baht has weakened 0.6 percent on political tension, while the Malaysian ringgit is down 0.4 percent. The South Korean won has eased 0.2 percent. WON The won eased on dollar demand from importers and state-run companies, traders said. Foreign investors were poised to extend a net selling streak in Seoul's main stock market to a fifth session, according to the Korea Exchange. The South Korean currency, however, pared some of initial losses as local exporters bought it for settlements on dips. Such demand kept offshore funds from selling the won, traders said. "Few investors looked for chances to sell the won as it did not fall much despite the euro's weakness," said a senior foreign bank trader in Seoul. "The won may weaken in the overnight offshore market if U.S. jobs data is strong, but it will find support from local demand," the trader added. BAHT The baht fell in thin trading as investors were keeping an eye on the senate's debate on a controversial amnesty bill. Thailand's senate will begin deliberations on the draft law that has sparked mass protests, beginning its reading of the draft law earlier than planned and stirring expectations of a decision that could end the demonstrations. The baht is also seen under pressure from a government intent on populist measures with negative ramifications for the country's fiscal status. Some analysts said selling the Thai currency around the current levels for 32.00-32.10 per dollar is a strategy worth considering. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar turned higher against the greenback on the strong yuan fixing and as investors covered short positions against the euro. But some traders said the city-state's currency is unlikely to extend gains. "I am a bit bullish on USD/SGD as Sing NEER may not strengthen further," said a European bank trader in Singapore, referring to the Singapore dollar's nominal effective exchange rate. "Other Asian currencies, such as the ringgit, may outperform the Singapore dollar if U.S. jobs data is not that strong," said the trader, adding it is better to buy the Malaysian currency against the neighbouring unit. The Singapore dollar rose 0.2 percent to 2.5615 to the ringgit. According to Maybank, the Singapore dollar NEER trades 1.47 percent above the implied mid-point of 1.2619. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.08 98.09 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2433 1.2452 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.415 29.485 +0.24 Korean won 1063.10 1061.40 -0.16 Baht 31.35 31.29 -0.19 Peso 43.24 43.21 -0.06 Rupiah 11400.00 11385.00 -0.13 Rupee 62.74 62.41 -0.53 Ringgit 3.1830 3.1845 +0.05 Yuan 6.0920 6.0908 -0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.08 86.79 -11.51 Sing dlr 1.2433 1.2219 -1.72 Taiwan dlr 29.415 29.136 -0.95 Korean won 1063.10 1070.60 +0.71 Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36 Peso 43.24 41.05 -5.05 Rupiah 11400.00 9630.00 -15.53 Rupee 62.74 54.99 -12.35 Ringgit 3.1830 3.0580 -3.93 Yuan 6.0920 6.2303 +2.27 (Additional reporting by; Editing by Chris Gallagher)