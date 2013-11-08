* Most Asia FX to see another week of losses
* Won dips on importers; exporters limit slides
* Singapore dollar turns higher on yuan fixing
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Friday and were on track for another week of losses
following strong U.S. growth data and a surprise rate cut by the
European Central Bank, while investors braced for a key U.S.
jobs report due later in the day.
Regional currencies, however, pared some of their early
losses after China fixed the yuan's midpoint stronger
before the country's third plenum at the weekend.
Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy expanded at a
faster-than-expected 2.8 percent annual rate in the third
quarter, although much of the gain came from inventory gains
which economists said could weigh on fourth-quarter growth.
All eyes were now on the U.S. October jobs report due at
1230 GMT for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start
scaling back its monetary stimulus.
Economists forecast 125,000 jobs were created in October,
slowing from 148,000 jobs in September.
If the results beat forecasts, implying a 16-day U.S.
government shutdown did not hurt the economy, expectations may
rise for the Fed to start cutting its bond-buying programme
within this year.
"Today's NFP data is crucial, which may provide further
pressure for Asia ex-Japan FX to weaken," said Suresh Kumar
Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at
CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"We continue to prefer holding USD's against regional Asian
units, particularly against those that have weaker structural
economic issues such as India, Indonesia and Malaysia."
Most regional currencies were set to post weekly losses, led
by the Indian rupee, after sliding in the previous
week.
The rupee has fallen 1.6 percent against the dollar and the
Indonesian rupiah has lost 0.6 percent this week,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Both currencies are seen as vulnerable to the Fed's policy
shift due to their current account deficits.
Also this week, the Thai baht has weakened 0.6
percent on political tension, while the Malaysian ringgit
is down 0.4 percent. The South Korean won
has eased 0.2 percent.
WON
The won eased on dollar demand from importers and state-run
companies, traders said.
Foreign investors were poised to extend a net selling streak
in Seoul's main stock market to a fifth session,
according to the Korea Exchange.
The South Korean currency, however, pared some of initial
losses as local exporters bought it for settlements on dips.
Such demand kept offshore funds from selling the won, traders
said.
"Few investors looked for chances to sell the won as it did
not fall much despite the euro's weakness," said a senior
foreign bank trader in Seoul.
"The won may weaken in the overnight offshore market if U.S.
jobs data is strong, but it will find support from local
demand," the trader added.
BAHT
The baht fell in thin trading as investors were keeping an
eye on the senate's debate on a controversial amnesty bill.
Thailand's senate will begin deliberations on the draft law
that has sparked mass protests, beginning its reading of the
draft law earlier than planned and stirring expectations of a
decision that could end the demonstrations.
The baht is also seen under pressure from a government
intent on populist measures with negative ramifications for the
country's fiscal status.
Some analysts said selling the Thai currency around the
current levels for 32.00-32.10 per dollar is a strategy worth
considering.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
The Singapore dollar turned higher against the
greenback on the strong yuan fixing and as investors covered
short positions against the euro.
But some traders said the city-state's currency is unlikely
to extend gains.
"I am a bit bullish on USD/SGD as Sing NEER may not
strengthen further," said a European bank trader in Singapore,
referring to the Singapore dollar's nominal effective exchange
rate.
"Other Asian currencies, such as the ringgit, may outperform
the Singapore dollar if U.S. jobs data is not that strong," said
the trader, adding it is better to buy the Malaysian currency
against the neighbouring unit.
The Singapore dollar rose 0.2 percent to 2.5615 to the
ringgit.
According to Maybank, the Singapore dollar NEER trades 1.47
percent above the implied mid-point of 1.2619.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.08 98.09 +0.01
Sing dlr 1.2433 1.2452 +0.15
Taiwan dlr 29.415 29.485 +0.24
Korean won 1063.10 1061.40 -0.16
Baht 31.35 31.29 -0.19
Peso 43.24 43.21 -0.06
Rupiah 11400.00 11385.00 -0.13
Rupee 62.74 62.41 -0.53
Ringgit 3.1830 3.1845 +0.05
Yuan 6.0920 6.0908 -0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.08 86.79 -11.51
Sing dlr 1.2433 1.2219 -1.72
Taiwan dlr 29.415 29.136 -0.95
Korean won 1063.10 1070.60 +0.71
Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36
Peso 43.24 41.05 -5.05
Rupiah 11400.00 9630.00 -15.53
Rupee 62.74 54.99 -12.35
Ringgit 3.1830 3.0580 -3.93
Yuan 6.0920 6.2303 +2.27
(Additional reporting by; Editing by Chris Gallagher)