SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Friday to suffer another week of losses after strong
U.S. growth data and a surprise rate cut by the European Central
Bank, while investors braced for a key U.S. jobs report due
later in the day.
The Indian rupee underperformed on dollar demand
from state-run banks, possibly on behalf of oil companies, and
as the euro slid.
The euro fell further after Standard & Poor's cut its
sovereign ratings on France, warning that its economic reforms
of the past year were not sufficient to lift
growth.
The South Korean won slid as investors cut
bullish bets due to dollar demand from importers and foreign
investors' stock selling.
The Thai baht eased as investors kept an eye on the
senate's debate on a controversial amnesty bill.
For the week, most emerging Asian currencies were set to
post losses, led by the rupee, after sliding in the previous
week.
The rupee has fallen 1.4 percent against the dollar and the
Indonesian rupiah has lost 0.7 percent this week,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Both currencies are seen as vulnerable to a Fed policy shift
due to their current account deficits.
Also this week, the baht has weakened 0.7 percent on
political tension, while the Malaysian ringgit is down
0.4 percent. The won fell 0.4 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.17 98.09 -0.09
Sing dlr 1.2429 1.2452 +0.19
Taiwan dlr 29.472 29.485 +0.04
Korean won 1064.27 1061.40 -0.27
Baht 31.37 31.29 -0.26
Peso 43.20 43.21 +0.02
Rupiah 11410.00 11385.00 -0.22
Rupee 62.65 62.41 -0.38
Ringgit 3.1820 3.1845 +0.08
Yuan 6.0909 6.0908 -0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.17 86.79 -11.59
Sing dlr 1.2429 1.2219 -1.69
Taiwan dlr 29.472 29.136 -1.14
Korean won 1064.27 1070.60 +0.59
Baht 31.37 30.61 -2.42
Peso 43.19 41.05 -4.94
Rupiah 11410.00 9630.00 -15.60
Rupee 62.65 54.99 -12.23
Ringgit 3.1820 3.0580 -3.90
Yuan 6.0909 6.2303 +2.29
