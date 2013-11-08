(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday to suffer another week of losses after strong U.S. growth data and a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank, while investors braced for a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. The Indian rupee underperformed on dollar demand from state-run banks, possibly on behalf of oil companies, and as the euro slid. The euro fell further after Standard & Poor's cut its sovereign ratings on France, warning that its economic reforms of the past year were not sufficient to lift growth. The South Korean won slid as investors cut bullish bets due to dollar demand from importers and foreign investors' stock selling. The Thai baht eased as investors kept an eye on the senate's debate on a controversial amnesty bill. For the week, most emerging Asian currencies were set to post losses, led by the rupee, after sliding in the previous week. The rupee has fallen 1.4 percent against the dollar and the Indonesian rupiah has lost 0.7 percent this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. Both currencies are seen as vulnerable to a Fed policy shift due to their current account deficits. Also this week, the baht has weakened 0.7 percent on political tension, while the Malaysian ringgit is down 0.4 percent. The won fell 0.4 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.17 98.09 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.2429 1.2452 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.472 29.485 +0.04 Korean won 1064.27 1061.40 -0.27 Baht 31.37 31.29 -0.26 Peso 43.20 43.21 +0.02 Rupiah 11410.00 11385.00 -0.22 Rupee 62.65 62.41 -0.38 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1845 +0.08 Yuan 6.0909 6.0908 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.17 86.79 -11.59 Sing dlr 1.2429 1.2219 -1.69 Taiwan dlr 29.472 29.136 -1.14 Korean won 1064.27 1070.60 +0.59 Baht 31.37 30.61 -2.42 Peso 43.19 41.05 -4.94 Rupiah 11410.00 9630.00 -15.60 Rupee 62.65 54.99 -12.23 Ringgit 3.1820 3.0580 -3.90 Yuan 6.0909 6.2303 +2.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)