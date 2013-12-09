Dec 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.93 102.92 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2501 1.2490 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.541 29.665 +0.42 Korean won 1052.60 1058.00 +0.51 Baht 32.24 32.33 +0.26 Peso 43.93 43.97 +0.09 Rupiah 11940.00 11950.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.40 61.41 +0.02 Ringgit 3.2170 3.2235 +0.20 Yuan 6.0725 6.0817 +0.15 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.93 86.79 -15.68 Sing dlr 1.2501 1.2219 -2.26 Taiwan dlr 29.541 29.136 -1.37 Korean won 1052.60 1070.60 +1.71 Baht 32.24 30.61 -5.06 Peso 43.93 41.05 -6.56 Rupiah 11940.00 9630.00 -19.35 Rupee 61.40 54.99 -10.44 Ringgit 3.2170 3.0580 -4.94 Yuan 6.0725 6.2303 +2.60 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)