* Thai PM calls snap election, protesters press on * S.Korea: misguided to expect won rise for domestic demand * Most Asia FX rises on strong China trade data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Dec 9 The baht hit its strongest level in more than a week on Monday after Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra called an election in a bid to defuse political tensions. Solid China trade data lifted most other emerging Asian currencies, with South Korea's won at highest in more than two years. The baht rose as much as 0.9 percent to 32.09 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 29, on short-covering as Yingluck dissolved parliament on Monday and called a snap election. Thai shares rose 0.6 percent, while 5- and 10-year government bond yields fell. Still, analysts and currency traders doubt how much more the election plan would support the baht. Anti-government protest leaders quickly rejected the move and pressed ahead with mass demonstrations. "Whether this will solve the political impasse remains to be seen as the opposition could still boycott the snap elections...," Maybank said in a client note. The Thai currency is expected to face resistance at 32.00, it added. "There was a knee-jerk sell-off (of dollars)," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok. "But I prefer to buy dollars on dips as protests have not stopped yet. We don't know what's going on next in the political game." Political tensions has been driving foreign investors out of the country's financial markets but does not seem to have had a significant broader economic impact as of yet. Foreign investors have sold a net $2.1 billion of Thai stocks from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6. During the period, the baht has lost 3.8 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. CHINA SUPPORTS ASIA FX The baht's rebound came amid a rise in most emerging Asian currencies as investors focused more on solid China's trade data than stronger-than-expected U.S. November jobs data. China's exports in November rose 12.7 percent, handily beating market expectations and adding to more evidences of a stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy. Regional units also found support as the Chinese yuan hit a record high after the central bank fixed the daily midpoint at its strongest level since a 2005 revaluation. "The export picture for China is likely to be seen as broader positive for the rest of the EM Asian region, particularly given improving demand conditions from both the U.S. and the EU," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "The lower China fix and the improving export outlook are definite positives, which should flow onto other markets," said Cavenagh. Emerging Asian currencies have been under pressure on growing caution that healthy U.S. economy may prompt the Federal Reserve to start scaling back its stimulus soon. U.S. employers hired 203,000 jobs in November, more than expected, and the jobless rate hit a five-year low of 7.0 percent, data showed on Friday, raising chances of the Fed's policy move as early as December. Some analysts said a strong global economic recovery may support emerging Asian currencies. "Asia is better positioned to weather the Fed taper when it comes," said Philip Wee, a currency strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore. "I like the export-led currencies - KRW, TWD and SGD," said Wee, referring to the won, Taiwan dollar and the Singapore dollar. WON The won rose as much as 0.6 percent to 1,052.0 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011. Against the yen, the South Korean currency also advanced 0.6 percent to 10.1997, its strongest since September 2008. Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange to stem the won's strength. Earlier, finance ministry officials said it was misguided to believe that the authorities are willing to allow the won's appreciation to boost domestic demand. "The authorities' stance is more important than anything else," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "The won's recent appreciation was not only due to global risk appetite but also because of the government's emphasis on domestic demand." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.93 102.92 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2490 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.557 29.665 +0.37 Korean won 1053.00 1058.00 +0.47 Baht 32.13 32.33 +0.62 Peso 43.98 43.97 -0.01 Rupiah 11975.00 11950.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.04 61.41 +0.61 Ringgit 3.2180 3.2235 +0.17 Yuan 6.0725 6.0817 +0.15 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.93 86.79 -15.68 Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2219 -2.33 Taiwan dlr 29.557 29.136 -1.42 Korean won 1053.00 1070.60 +1.67 Baht 32.13 30.61 -4.72 Peso 43.98 41.05 -6.65 Rupiah 11975.00 9630.00 -19.58 Rupee 61.04 54.99 -9.90 Ringgit 3.2180 3.0580 -4.97 Yuan 6.0725 6.2303 +2.60 (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)