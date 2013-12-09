(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, Dec 9 The Thai baht gave up some gains after the leader of anti-government protests said the demonstrations to oust Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra from power would carry on regardless of her decision to call an election to defuse tensions. The baht had earlier risen as much as 0.9 percent to 32.09 per dollar, its strongest level since Nov. 29, thanks to the prime minister's decision to dissolve parliament and call a snap election. Bangkok shares also failed to keep earlier gains. Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened on China's solid trade data and the yuan's move to a record high. The South Korean won advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 1,052.0 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011. Against the yen, the South Korean currency also advanced 0.6 percent to 10.1997, its strongest since September 2008. Won traders were wary of possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities as the finance ministry officials said it was misguided to believe that authorities are willing to allow the won's appreciation to boost domestic demand. Meanwhile, the Philippine peso lost 0.4 percent to 44.15, its weakest since Sept. 9, on corporate dollar demand, traders said. The Indonesian rupiah also slid as local companies bought the greenback. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.06 102.92 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2490 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.606 29.665 +0.20 Korean won 1052.90 1058.00 +0.48 Baht 32.13 32.33 +0.61 Peso 44.15 43.97 -0.41 Rupiah 11975.00 11950.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.12 61.41 +0.47 Ringgit 3.2210 3.2235 +0.08 Yuan 6.0729 6.0817 +0.14 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.06 86.79 -15.79 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2219 -2.36 Taiwan dlr 29.606 29.136 -1.59 Korean won 1052.90 1070.60 +1.68 Baht 32.13 30.61 -4.73 Peso 44.15 41.05 -7.02 Rupiah 11975.00 9630.00 -19.58 Rupee 61.12 54.99 -10.03 Ringgit 3.2210 3.0580 -5.06 Yuan 6.0729 6.2303 +2.59 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)