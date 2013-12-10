BRIEF-Strides Shasun completes acquisition of Perrigo's USFDA approved API facility in India
* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.26 103.26 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2493 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 29.569 29.630 +0.21 Korean won 1052.30 1053.00 +0.07 *Baht 32.12 32.12 +0.00 Peso 44.15 44.15 +0.00 Rupiah 11980.00 11965.00 -0.13 Rupee 61.13 61.13 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2020 3.2095 +0.23 Yuan 6.0721 6.0723 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.26 86.79 -15.95 Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2219 -2.19 Taiwan dlr 29.569 29.136 -1.46 Korean won 1052.30 1070.60 +1.74 Baht 32.12 30.61 -4.70 Peso 44.15 41.05 -7.02 Rupiah 11980.00 9630.00 -19.62 Rupee 61.13 54.99 -10.04 Ringgit 3.2020 3.0580 -4.50 Yuan 6.0721 6.2303 +2.61 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------