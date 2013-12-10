* Peso lower despite 14 pct rise in Oct exports * Taiwan dollar up on exporters; importers, c.bank limit * S.Korea officials continue warning against won's gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, Dec 10 The Philippine peso fell to a three-month low on Tuesday as offshore funds sold the currency, while most emerging Asian currencies rose in the wake of a record high Chinese yuan and signs of improvement in the global economy. The peso lost 0.3 percent to 44.285 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 9, also on expected dollar demand from oil importers, traders said. "The Philippines is still in a very good condition compared to its neighbours," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. "But there are some concerns looming, particularly inflation and growth due to the recent typhoon. Foreign money may not be as excited to come in at the moment and may be pulling out already," the trader said. Manila shares lost more than 1.2 percent, underperforming most regional stocks. That came even as data showed Philippine exports in October rose 14 percent from a year earlier, compared with 5.1 percent growth in September. The peso may ease to this year's low of 44.750 per dollar as it dropped past chart support at 44.170, its weakest on June 21, he added. On Dec. 7, the World Bank said it had lowered its growth forecasts for the Philippines this year and 2014 following a strong typhoon in November that devastated its central provinces, although recovery and reconstruction efforts should boost economic growth in 2015. The central bank saw higher annual inflation in coming months after it hit a nine-month high in November due to the typhoon damage. The peso has lost 7.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, becoming the third worst-performing emerging Asian currency of the year after the Indonesian rupiah and the Indian rupee. Earlier this year, the Philippine currency touched a five-year high on strong economic fundamentals and ratings upgrades. The peso, however, lost ground as such bullish factors had already been seen priced in and on concerns that the Federal Reserve may start scaling back its stimulus. The U.S. bond-buying programme had fuelled inflows to emerging markets. The Philippine central bank has been spotted intervening to stem the peso's strength, traders said. Still, some traders expect the peso to get some reprieve from increasing remittances inflows, saying that offshore fund selling may ease. "They were caught short (in dollar) on fixing demand and funds are closing their books, I heard," said another senior Philippine bank trader, adding that the peso may find support around 44.500 per dollar. Still, the trader said he would not buy the peso until offshore funds clear bullish bets on the currency. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters were lined up to buy it for settlements around 29.600 to the U.S. dollar, traders said. Still, the island's currency's upside was limited as local importers purchased the greenback around 29.550 and on capital outflows from foreign financial institutions. The central bank was spotted buying a small amount of U.S. dollars to stem the Taiwan dollar's appreciation, traders said. WON The South Korean won rose as much as 0.2 percent to 1,051.0 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011, on demand from offshore funds in thin trading. To the Japanese yen, the South Korean currency also advanced 0.2 percent to 10.1712, its highest since September 2008. Extreme caution prevailed in the won market as the authorities continued to express concerns over the currency's strength. Investors covered short dollar positions, while some state-run importers bought dollars for payments, traders said. Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok earlier said the country was closely monitoring the recent volatility. Late on Monday, a foreign exchange official said the country would take action if speculative bets move the won in one direction, adding the authorities were closely watching if there were any signs of offshore speculators betting on the won's sharp rise. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.26 103.26 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2493 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.630 +0.25 Korean won 1052.60 1053.00 +0.04 *Baht 32.12 32.12 +0.00 Peso 44.285 44.15 -0.30 Rupiah 11980.00 11965.00 -0.13 Rupee 61.22 61.13 -0.14 Ringgit 3.2010 3.2095 +0.27 Yuan 6.0712 6.0723 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.26 86.79 -15.95 Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2219 -2.16 Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.136 -1.42 Korean won 1052.60 1070.60 +1.71 Baht 32.12 30.61 -4.70 Peso 44.29 41.05 -7.30 Rupiah 11980.00 9630.00 -19.62 Rupee 61.22 54.99 -10.17 Ringgit 3.2010 3.0580 -4.47 Yuan 6.0712 6.2303 +2.62 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA and Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)