* Peso lower despite 14 pct rise in Oct exports
* Taiwan dollar up on exporters; importers, c.bank limit
* S.Korea officials continue warning against won's gains
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, Dec 10 The Philippine peso fell to a
three-month low on Tuesday as offshore funds sold the currency,
while most emerging Asian currencies rose in the wake of a
record high Chinese yuan and signs of improvement in the global
economy.
The peso lost 0.3 percent to 44.285 per dollar,
its weakest since Sept. 9, also on expected dollar demand from
oil importers, traders said.
"The Philippines is still in a very good condition compared
to its neighbours," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila.
"But there are some concerns looming, particularly inflation
and growth due to the recent typhoon. Foreign money may not be
as excited to come in at the moment and may be pulling out
already," the trader said.
Manila shares lost more than 1.2 percent,
underperforming most regional stocks.
That came even as data showed Philippine exports in October
rose 14 percent from a year earlier, compared with 5.1 percent
growth in September.
The peso may ease to this year's low of 44.750 per dollar as
it dropped past chart support at 44.170, its weakest on June 21,
he added.
On Dec. 7, the World Bank said it had lowered its growth
forecasts for the Philippines this year and 2014 following a
strong typhoon in November that devastated its central
provinces, although recovery and reconstruction efforts should
boost economic growth in 2015.
The central bank saw higher annual inflation in coming
months after it hit a nine-month high in November due to the
typhoon damage.
The peso has lost 7.3 percent against the dollar so far this
year, becoming the third worst-performing emerging Asian
currency of the year after the Indonesian rupiah and
the Indian rupee.
Earlier this year, the Philippine currency touched a
five-year high on strong economic fundamentals and ratings
upgrades.
The peso, however, lost ground as such bullish factors had
already been seen priced in and on concerns that the Federal
Reserve may start scaling back its stimulus. The U.S.
bond-buying programme had fuelled inflows to emerging markets.
The Philippine central bank has been spotted intervening to
stem the peso's strength, traders said.
Still, some traders expect the peso to get some reprieve
from increasing remittances inflows, saying that offshore fund
selling may ease.
"They were caught short (in dollar) on fixing demand and
funds are closing their books, I heard," said another senior
Philippine bank trader, adding that the peso may find support
around 44.500 per dollar.
Still, the trader said he would not buy the peso until
offshore funds clear bullish bets on the currency.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as exporters were lined up
to buy it for settlements around 29.600 to the U.S. dollar,
traders said.
Still, the island's currency's upside was limited as local
importers purchased the greenback around 29.550 and on capital
outflows from foreign financial institutions.
The central bank was spotted buying a small amount of U.S.
dollars to stem the Taiwan dollar's appreciation, traders said.
WON
The South Korean won rose as much as 0.2 percent
to 1,051.0 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011, on
demand from offshore funds in thin trading.
To the Japanese yen, the South Korean currency
also advanced 0.2 percent to 10.1712, its highest since
September 2008.
Extreme caution prevailed in the won market as the
authorities continued to express concerns over the currency's
strength. Investors covered short dollar positions, while some
state-run importers bought dollars for payments, traders said.
Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok earlier said the country was
closely monitoring the recent volatility.
Late on Monday, a foreign exchange official said the country
would take action if speculative bets move the won in one
direction, adding the authorities were closely watching if there
were any signs of offshore speculators betting on the won's
sharp rise.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.26 103.26 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2493 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.630 +0.25
Korean won 1052.60 1053.00 +0.04
*Baht 32.12 32.12 +0.00
Peso 44.285 44.15 -0.30
Rupiah 11980.00 11965.00 -0.13
Rupee 61.22 61.13 -0.14
Ringgit 3.2010 3.2095 +0.27
Yuan 6.0712 6.0723 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.26 86.79 -15.95
Sing dlr 1.2489 1.2219 -2.16
Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.136 -1.42
Korean won 1052.60 1070.60 +1.71
Baht 32.12 30.61 -4.70
Peso 44.29 41.05 -7.30
Rupiah 11980.00 9630.00 -19.62
Rupee 61.22 54.99 -10.17
Ringgit 3.2010 3.0580 -4.47
Yuan 6.0712 6.2303 +2.62
* Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA and Jeanny Kao in
TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)